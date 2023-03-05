‘The Bachelor’: 5 Contestants Awarded the ‘Shopping Date’ And How Far They Made it on the Show

Perhaps the most coveted 1-on-1 in The Bachelor franchise is the “shopping date,” where the lead showers one lucky woman with gifts. Though this type of date doesn’t occur every year, it pops up quite a bit in the franchise. This season Zach Shallcross took Gabi Elnicki on the coveted shopping date — in London, nonetheless. We’re looking back at shopping dates of years past and how far the contestants who went on them made it on the show.

Gabi Elnicki and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

During The Bachelor Season 27, Zach Shallcross gave Gabi Elnicki the royal treatment in London. The pair went to a perfumery known for making scents for the royal family and designed their own product. Afterward, Zach took Gabi went on a shopping spree. She tried on beautiful gowns, one of which she wore to their dinner that evening.

There isn’t an official name for the “shopping date” on The Bachelor, but fans know it when they see it. The franchise once referred to it as the Pretty Woman date after the classic film, which includes a shopping spree in Beverly Hills. Former Bachelorette Michelle Young called it a “fashion date” during an episode of her podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour.

Three other contestants awarded the shopping date made it to hometowns

During the same episode of her podcast, Michelle mused, “There’s got to be some kind of statistic that goes back to — the person who gets the shopping date nearly always makes it to the final four if not wins.”

It looks like Michelle might be on to something. While we don’t yet know how far Gabi makes it with Zach, viewers are almost positive that she will make it to hometowns. Quite a few past contestants who went on the shopping date made it pretty far with the lead.

Matt James treated Rachel Kirkconnell to a shopping spree during The Bachelor Season 25. He also had a stunning blue dress delivered to Rachel for their evening dinner. Rachel was Matt’s final contestant during his season, though the pair did not get engaged.

Becca Kufrin met designer Rachel Zoe during her 1-on-1 date with Arie Luyendyk Jr. Becca got to keep the beautiful dresses, as well as pair of Louboutin heels, a necklace, and two pairs of earrings designed by Neil Lane. Technically Becca won Arie’s season of The Bachelor, though he later broke off their engagement to pursue Lauren Burnham.

Finally, Caelyn Miller-Keyes went on a shopping date with Bachelor Colton Underwood in Singapore. Caelyn met designers such as Lisa Von Tang and was showered with many beautiful designer clothes. While Caelen didn’t make it to the last episode of The Bachelor, she was one of Colton’s final four contestants.

One shopping date didn’t end so well

It’s worth noting that not all contestants who go on the shopping date have good luck on The Bachelor. There is one exception to the statistic. On Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor, he sent Leslie Hughes a pair of earrings along with her date card.

During their 1-on-1, Sean took Leslie shopping on Rodeo Drive. They also visited jeweler Neil Lane, who gifted Leslie a 120-carat diamond necklace. Despite the fairytale date, Leslie did not receive a rose from Sean that evening.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.