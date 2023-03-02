‘The Bachelor’: Ariel Frenkel’s Dad Warned Her About ‘Naked People’ on the Show

Ariel Frenkel had a pretty wild date with Zach Shallcross during The Bachelor Week 6. The pair had a 1-on-1 date in Estonia, where they attended a nudist sauna. Though Zach and Ariel kept their bathing suits on, they did run into some naked locals. Interestingly, Ariel’s dad warned her about naked people long before her date on the show.

[Warning: The Bachelor 2023 Week 6 spoilers ahead.]

Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson, and Brooklyn Willie | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Ariel and Zach visited a nudist sauna during ‘The Bachelor’ Week 6

The Bachelor contestant Ariel Frenkel was excited to spend some alone time with Zach during week 6. The pair had a 1-on-1 date in Tallinn, Estonia, where they visited a traditional Estonian sauna. Ariel and Zach sat down at a charcuterie board, but from there, things got a little wilder.

The couple learned that the spa was actually for nudists. They meditated and rubbed branches on each other before hitting the sauna. Though Zach and Ariel chose to keep their bathing suits on, they were joined by a fully nude Estonian couple.

“Can’t wait for my parents to see this,” laughed Ariel. The couple advised Zach and Ariel on the merits of honesty, giving each other space, and talking. Zach and Ariel then sipped champagne in a hot tub, but they weren’t alone for long. The Estonian couple returned and hopped in the tub in their birthday suits.

Ariel’s dad warned her about ‘naked people’ on the show

Ariel was certainly surprised by her date at the nudist sauna during The Bachelor Week 6, but her dad pretty much predicted it would happen when she was first debating whether or not to go on the show.

“My parents had a family meeting, and they sat me down on whether I was going to do it or not,” Ariel said while appearing on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “My dad gave this speech, and he was like, ‘You cannot do the show. There will be naked people. They will force you to kiss naked people. I saw the show it was not appropriate.’ I swear he watched Game of Thrones.”

“I don’t know what show he watched,” laughed Ariel. “I’m like, ‘This is on ABC. I don’t know what he’s talking about.’ But he was like, ‘They will take you into rooms, and there will be naked people everywhere.'” While there might not have been naked people everywhere, Ariel did have her run-in with a nude couple in Estonia.

“The weirdest thing is that I thought about my father when the nudists were announced,” she continued. “He warned me. He told me that there would be naked people on the show, and I was like, ‘You’re crazy. What are you talking about? I’m going to do the show regardless.’ So the fact that my dad was in my head when I saw two naked people was very weird for me, and I still think about it today.”

Did Ariel get a rose on her 1-on-1 in Estonia?

Despite Ariel and Zach’s odd 1-on-1 date, the pair connected in a meaningful way. They talked seriously after the sauna and learned more about each other. “I am more than excited for what I see in you,” Zach told Ariel. He then awarded her a rose, meaning that Ariel will move on to Budapest — the final week before hometowns.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.