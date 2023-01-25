‘The Bachelor’: How Is Christina Mandrell Related to Barbara Mandrell?

Christina Mandrell is one of thirty women who are competing for Zach Shallcross’ heart on The Bachelor 2023. Viewers met Christina when she briefly introduced herself during the After the Final Rose special. Fans learned more about her during night one of The Bachelor, including the fact that she is related to Barbara Mandrell.

Zach met Christina Mandrell during the ‘After the Final Rose’ special

Christina Mandrell is a 26-year-old content creator from Nashville, TN. She first met Zach during the After the Final Rose special, and the pair took mini-shooters together while on stage. She made a big impression on Zach when she showed up on a party bus during night one of The Bachelor. Later in the evening, Christina asked Zach some questions about himself on the bus, and the pair kissed.

According to her ABC bio, Christina is also the mother of a 5-year-old daughter named Blakely. She is divorced and hoping for a fairytale romance with Zach Shallcross. “Christina is looking for a partner she can trust unconditionally and is open-minded to whatever life throws their way,” ABC writes. During night one, Christina received a rose from Zach.

How is ‘The Bachelor’ contestant Christina Mandrell related to Barbara Mandrell?

During night one of The Bachelor, Christina revealed that she is related to Barbara Mandrell, a country music singer who landed six No. 1 hits and 25 top 10 singles during her career, US Weekly writes. During her heyday, Barbara was considered one of the most successful country music artists.

Barbara also had two sisters, Irlene and Louise, one of whom is Christina’s mother. In 1980, NBC signed Barbara and her sisters to host a national television variety series titled Barbara Mandrell & the Mandrell Sisters. The series aired for two years on NBC.

Although Christina is proud of her family’s legacy, she doesn’t share their love of performing. “If I have to sing, I will, but it is not my passion by any means,” Christina said during the first episode of The Bachelor. The 26-year-old contestant has more in common with lead Zach Shallcross than some fans might realize.

Zach Shallcross also has a famous family member

Christina Mandrell isn’t the only person with a famous family member on The Bachelor 2023. Bachelor Nation met Zach Shallcross’ family during hometowns when he was a contestant on Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette.

Zach’s uncle is non-other than Patrick Warburton. The actor has lent his distinctive voice to characters such as Joe Swanson in Family Guy and Kronk in The Emperor’s New Groove. Although Warburton is a pretty famous actor, during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Zach revealed that his uncle was nervous to appear on Bachelor Nation’s screens.

New episodes of The Bachelor air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.