‘The Bachelor’: Christina Mandrell Is the ‘Ring Leader’ Who Causes Brianna Thorbourne to Quit

ABC’s The Bachelor returns in just a few days, and more spoilers have begun to roll in regarding what happens this season. Producers tapped Zach Shallcross for the lead in the upcoming season, and fans remember him from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. Reality Steve revealed several spoilers about Zach’s season in November, but it seemed as though Zach’s group of women might not deal with any drama from a villain. However, as more information comes to light, it looks like there are at least one or two incidents that might ruffle some feathers.

‘The Bachelor’ contestant Brianna Thorbourne reportedly quits due to bullying from the other women

Fans first met Brianna during After the Final Rose when host Jesse Palmer introduced Zach as the new lead for the upcoming season of The Bachelor. As a surprise for the audience, producers allowed the audience to vote on who they believed Zach should receive the First Impression Rose, calling it “America’s” First Impression Rose.

In November, Reality Steve wrote that rumors were circulating regarding Brianna and the reason she left The Bachelor. At the time, they remained unconfirmed, but the TV blogger said, “I believe that Brianna self-eliminated but I don’t know why. Rumors of her being bullied by others, but not confirmed.”

Now, it appears more information came to light about Brianna’s decision to self-eliminate, and it centers around fellow Bachelor castmate Christina.

Reality Steve says Christina Mandrell is the ‘ring leader’ in the bullying of Brianna Thorbourne

Early on Jan 18, 2023, Reality Steve revealed more spoilers about Zach’s season of The Bachelor. Some of those centered around the alleged bullying of Brianna while filming, and it appears that Christina Mandrell plays a big part in her exit.

In a recent update, Reality Steve wrote, “The third rose ceremony cocktail party was cancelled in favor of a pool party earlier in the day, something they’ve done many times before. Apparently Christina is the ring leader in regards to Brianna and her self-eliminating. Christina was the one who I guess was sort of the instigator and telling Brianna that the first impression rose she got was from America (at the live ATFR), and not from Zach. It all escalated at the pool party and this is when Brianna ends up quitting.”

He also added that Zach seemed disappointed in Christina’s behavior. After Brianna decides to leave, Zach sends Christina home during the third Rose Ceremony.

Christina Mandrell runs into another issue this season of ‘The Bachelor’

As it turns out, Christina’s behavior toward Brianna might not be the only thing that Zach takes an issue with this season. In November, Reality Steve revealed that on the first night, Christina drinks too much and ends up taking a nap on the steps of the mansion. Christina herself even joked about this during one of her social media posts. Apparently, she was acting erratic, which also might have led to her elimination.

However, Bachelor star Christina has already been the target of some hateful comments from fans of the show. Many of them questioned her role as a mother, which is never okay.

