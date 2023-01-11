‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Christina Mandrell Already Receiving Hate from Fans

ABC’s The Bachelor returns on Jan. 23 with an entirely new cast of women looking for love. Producers tapped Zach Shallcross for the lead this season, which many fans recognize from his time on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. Appearing on reality TV often opens the floodgates for the public to criticize and shame contestants for one reason or another. Christina Mandrell, a contestant on The Bachelor this season, has already received rude comments from viewers and the show hasn’t even premiered yet.

Who is Christina Mandrell from ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Twenty-six-year-old Christina lives in Nashville, Tennesse, and works as a content creator. She’s a single mom to her daughter Blakely, but if you check out her Instagram, it looks like she does an awesome job of co-parenting with her ex. Christina even made it a point to mention in her official Bachelor bio that she and her daughter are a package deal, so her ideal man has to be ready to take on the role of a step-parent.

Christina’s Instagram features several videos that feature her daughter. Plus, they also give audiences a glimpse into her sense of humor. Apparently, that’s enough to make strangers on the internet angry.

Both Christina’s boss at Pink Lily, a clothing boutique, and reality TV blogger Reality Steve addressed the hateful comments left on Christina’s Instagram. On Reality Steve’s podcast, The Daily Roundup, he mentioned that Christina posted some of the hate she’s received from fans.

“Christina Mandrell, who is on Zach’s season, we saw her during After the Final Rose. She was one of the five women that he [Zach] met, and she put on her Instagram Story, already hate that she’s getting. Somebody wrote under one of her Instagram posts. They wrote, ‘Wow. What kind of mother leaves her kid for months to go on a dating show? Horrible priorities. ‘ Underneath that, someone chimed in, ‘Sadly, she is an absent mom. Her ex-husband and mother raise Blakely. When she did Crossfit, she abandoned that poor girl for months for competitions. Pink Lily models are full of themselves. She’s now away modeling makeup. The owner of Pink Lily is terrible and has nannies raising her kids also,’” Reality Steve said on his Jan. 10 episode.

Christina Mandrell reposted support from her boss on her Instagram Stories

According to Reality Steve, Christina’s boss at Pink Lily also addressed the comments herself by screenshotting them. She responded by saying, “This is the ugly truth of social media. Cyberbullying and trolls who try to bring you down daily. Put yourself out there, and then so many others try to bring you down. Our models are some of the most genuine women ever. Reese has a nanny that watches her during the day while I work. Is she supposed to watch herself.? Christina Mandrell went on a show as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try and find love. Ridiculous that some people try to tear each other down to make themselves feel better. I will never support cyberbullying. It is not ok. Women are allowed to be moms and have careers.”

Christina also reposted the comments from her boss to her Instagram story. However, because Instagram Stories only exist for a limited time, they’re no longer available.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all of your updates regarding The Bachelor, and check out the premiere on ABC on Jan. 23, 2023.