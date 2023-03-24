‘The Bachelor’: Gabi Elnicki’s Instagram Photo Convinced Some Fans She Spoiled the Finale

Gabi Elnicki is one of Zach Shallcross’ final two contestants on The Bachelor Season 27. It’s anyone’s guess who Zach chooses at the end of the season, though spoilers are out there for fans who want to know. A recent Instagram post from Gabi had some fans convinced that she spoiled the ending of Zach’s season.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites week.]

Gabi Elnicki and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelor’ contestants sign confidentiality forms

Contestants on The Bachelor franchise would likely never spoil the ending on purpose. If they did, they might have a hefty price to pay. Ranker reports that the lead and contestants all sign contracts with an extensive section on confidentiality. Until the show finishes airing, everyone involved in filming is sworn to secrecy.

This means that the lead often has to continue dating his/her winner in secret until the finale airs on ABC. Ranker states that breaching the confidentiality contract can potentially result in ABC seeking legal recourse or monetary compensation. The lead can even be sued for up to $5 million.

An Instagram photo convinced some fans that Gabi Elnicki spoiled the finale

The sneak peek for The Bachelor finale shows that both Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki are still feeling upset with Zach over Fantasy Suites, making it even more of a mystery how the finale will go down.

However, last week Gabi Elnicki posted an Instagram photo that made some fans think she spoiled the finale. Gabi used multiple photos in the post. In the first photo, Gabi posed with Zach and wore a large ring on her finger.

At first, it seemed like this photo confirmed that Gabi won Zach’s season. “Girllllll, that ring just sent me into the zoomies,” a fan commented. “Notice the engagement ring,” another user wrote.

However, the photo was actually from Gabi and Zach’s hometown date in Vermont, so the ring wasn’t an engagement ring. Gabi captioned the photo, “Still waiting to see Louie’s private chat with Zach,” which hardly seems like an engagement announcement. Louie is Gabi’s family dog who made an appearance in hometowns. A photo of Gabi and Louie was also featured in the post.

When to watch ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 finale

Gabi and Kaity are Zach Shallcross’ final two contestants. The finale promises to be a drama-filled episode. Filming takes place in beautiful Krabi, Thailand.

A sneak peek shows Gabi and Kaity taking a romantic horseback ride across the beach. The final two contestants will also meet Zach’s family in Krabi and likely have to answer some difficult questions. In the end, Zach must choose between Gabi and Kaity, and hopefully propose to one of these women.

The Bachelor Season 27 finale airs Monday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The finale will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.