‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Greer Blitzer? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

It’s that time of year again! The Bachelor returns on Jan. 23, 2023, with Zach Shallcross taking the reigns and 30 new women vying for his heart. Zach first appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette, and he actually made it to Rachel’s top four. However, it ultimately didn’t work out, but he’s ready for another chance. The new cast of women this season includes Greer Blitzer. Here’s everything we know about Greer, including her job, Instagram profile, age, and more.

‘The Bachelor’ stars Greer Blitzer. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Greer Blitzer from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Greer’s a Texas gal, born and raised in Houston. However, according to her ABC bio, she decided to take a risk and move to the Big Apple. Greer describes herself as a “bold, hilarious woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind,” a trait that should serve her well as she tries to stand out in a group of 30 women.

Her bio also adds, “Greer is loyal and confident and is looking for a partner who can keep up with her quick wit and big personality. She is a hopeless romantic and is a sucker for forehead kisses.”

Bachelor producers always gather some “fun facts” about the women to add to their bio. Greer’s include her ability to judge someone by their sushi order, her love for shopping at flea markets, and the fact that nothing embarrasses her. (That last one is probably a blessing considering she’s about to appear on national television.)

Let the limo entrances begin. ?✨ We'll see you at the mansion when #TheBachelor premieres Monday on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/ACATkP6m3R — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

How old is Greer Blitzer, and what does she do for a living?

Greer is 24 years old, and she works as a Medical Sales Representative. We did some extra sleuthing and found her LinkedIn profile. According to LinkedIn, Greer worked as an Account Executive for a company called InMode, “selling aesthetic biotech to physicians in the Northeast.” However, her employment there ended in August of 2022.

The profile also lists Greer as obtaining her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Mississippi. While there, Greer joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority and was actually in the sorority at the same time as fellow Bachelor contestant Gabi Elnicki.

Where to find Greer Blitzer on Instagram

Greer can be found on Instagram under the handle @cheerio_greerio. She has over 5,000 followers and posts throwback photos, family pics, and lots of selfies. She also used the platform to announce her debut on this season of The Bachelor.

In one of her recent posts, Greer writes, “Does this count as a hard launch? #TheBachelor premieres January 23 on ABC.”

Clearly, Greer’s just as excited as we are for the upcoming season of The Bachelor with Zach.

He's here and he's ready to find his soulmate. ❤️ Don't miss @zach_shallcross's journey as #TheBachelor starting Monday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/VL2kB3ZAlv — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

What do spoilers suggest for Greer Blitzer during her time on ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Greer makes one of the most memorable entrances during The Bachelor premiere, according to Reality Steve. The spoiler guru reported in November that Greer invites Zach to do the tortilla slap challenge that circulated on TikTok a few months back.

Reality Steve also says that Greer makes it fairly far in the competition and travels to the Bahamas and Hungary with the group. However, Zach eliminates her right before the Hometown Dates.

The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross premieres on Jan. 23 on ABC.