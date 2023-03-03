‘The Bachelor’: Greer Blitzer’s Return Could Be Very Short-Lived

By now, The Bachelor fans know that Greer Blitzer supposedly caught coronavirus (Covid-19), causing her to miss the group date during week 6. However, promos show Greer returning to the show next week in Budapest, Hungary. While Greer hopes to resume her journey with Zach, her return to the show might be very short-lived.

[Warning: The Bachelor 2023 Week 7 spoilers ahead.]

Greer Blitzer and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Greer missed ‘The Bachelor’ Week 6 thanks to coronavirus



The Bachelor contestant Greer Blitzer has had a rough couple of weeks on the show. In London, Zach caught coronavirus and had to miss the group date. As a result, the women spoke to him via iPad at the first-ever virtual rose ceremony and cocktail party.

Zach and Greer had an off conversation. The Bachelor was upset when Greer tried to compare getting coronavirus during Q4 of her sales job with Zach’s experience getting sick as the Bachelor. The next week in Estonia, Greer herself had coronavirus and had to sit out the group date.

‘The Bachelor’ sleuths predict Greer’s return will be short-lived

The teaser for next week’s episode of The Bachelor shows Greer returning in Budapest, Hungary. “I’m back, baby!” she says in the sneak peek. However, there’s reason to believe that she doesn’t stay on the show for long.

The sneak peek appears to show Greer heading straight to Zach’s room to talk. “I do see something between us,” Greer says. Bachelor Fantake points out that the season trailer shows Greer in the same outfit as the sneak peek. In one shot, she is in tears, and in another, she walks away sadly from Zach’s room.

This seems to hint that Zach sends Greer home immediately after she returns from getting sick and goes to his hotel room to talk. Greer likely is not on the group date in Budapest, as footage from that date is not shown in the sneak peek. Additionally, Zach seemed to already be losing interest in Greer during their iPad conversation.

Finally, we know from Reality Steve that Kaity Biggar and Brooklyn Wilie have 1-on-1 dates in Budapest. Kaity gets a rose, while Brooklyn does not. If Greer and Brooklyn get sent home early in week 7, there will only be five women at the rose ceremony.

This makes a lot of sense, considering there is a clip of 5 women hugging in the week 7 sneak peek. It’s likely that emotions are running high in the days leading up to the rose ceremony, especially if Brooklyn and Greer get sent home.

Greer seemingly claps back at Zach Shallcross

The Bachelor fans had mixed feelings after Greer’s awkward iPad conversation with Zach. Some sided with Greer and felt that Zach’s behavior was a red flag. In a recent Instagram post, Greer seemingly clapped back at Zach, captioning a photo, “Women who care about their careers are hot.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

