Producers Cut Out 1 of ‘The Bachelor’ Group Dates in Episode 2

ABC’s The Bachelor returned on Jan. 23 with former Bachelorette star Zach Shallcross as the lead. Only one episode of the season has aired so far, and episode 2 features the first group dates of the season. However, while two group dates occurred, only one makes it into the Jan. 30 episode.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding The Bachelor Season 27 with Zach Shallcross.]

One of ‘The Bachelor’ group dates featured Bachelor Nation alumni Tahzjuan Hawkins, Victoria Fuller, and Courtney Robertson. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

In November 2022, Reality Steve revealed several spoilers regarding this season of The Bachelor with Zach. This included details on all of the group dates that happened during Zach’s journey. Fans watched as thirty women introduced themselves to the new lead in the first episode, but episode 2 is where the action really begins.

One of the most detailed dates from Reality Steve revolved around the second group date in The Bachelor Episode 2. During this date, Gabi, Anastasia, Greer, Kaity, Aly, Kimberly, Ariel, Victoria J., Charity, and Jess each put on a puppet show for Zach. Reality Steve included details regarding what each girl did and even added the fact that Aly asked Zach for a kiss on stage, but he declined. However, it sounds as though producers decided to cut the entire segment from the Jan. 30 episode.

Will there be some new additions to this season of #TheBachelor? Find out tonight at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/hvfnuHYBWG — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 30, 2023

It’s not unusual for editors to make minor cuts due to content or time, but it seems odd for them to toss an entire segment. On top of that, Zach’s uncle Patrick Warburton, who plays the infamous Puddy on Seinfeld, appeared as a guest on the date. This means fans don’t get to see Warburton at all. Warburton made a guest appearance during Rachel Recchia and Zach’s Hometown Date during her season of The Bachelorette, and fans loved it. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Warburton gets any screen time during this season of The Bachelor.

During his Daily Roundup podcast, Reality Steve said, “The whole thing is bizarre. This is a group date filmed in front of an audience that Patrick Warburton was part of, and they’re just choosing not to show it at all. It’s not like they’re skimming over it and going to show bits and pieces of it. It’s not shown in the episode tonight.”

It's giving confidence and we're obsessed with it ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/jzUhc4lnMi — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 29, 2023

While fans won’t see the women performing their puppet shows for Zach, Reality Steve added that producers do air the afterparty. The blogger also mentioned this isn’t the first time dates haven’t been shown. During Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, producers cut three of his group dates. They only showed the afterparties for those, too.

At least fans can expect at least one group date to make it into the episode. Tune in to The Bachelor tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.