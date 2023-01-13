‘The Bachelor’: Jesse Palmer Calls Zach Shallcross’ Season a ‘Throwback’

Zach Shallcross is looking for love as the lead in The Bachelor Season 27. The 26-year-old tech executive first joined Bachelor Nation when he appeared on Rachel and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette. Now Zach is getting a second chance to find his person. Host Jesse Palmer teased that this season is going back to the show’s roots.

Jesse Palmer and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Zach Shallcross was a contestant on Gabby and Rachel’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Bachelor Nation was introduced to Zach Shallcross when he appeared as a contestant on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s seasons of The Bachelorette. Zach quickly made it clear that his intentions were for Rachel only. He became a frontrunner among Rachel’s men after the pair shared a heartwarming one-on-one date watching home videos at a movie theater.

Then things took a dramatic turn during Fantasy Suites. After their overnight date, Zach confessed that he didn’t think he was seeing “the real Rachel” once the cameras were off. Zach was also confused when Rachel began expressing concerns about Zach’s age and readiness for marriage. In the end, he left Rachel’s pool of men before the rose ceremony.

Jesse Palmer teases Zach’s season of ‘The Bachelor’

The Bachelor is known for having plenty of drama, whether it be emotional breakups or backstabbing contestants. However, the show’s goal has always been to find love. Host Jesse Palmer teased that Zach’s season of The Bachelor is going back to the show’s roots.

“I would say that Zach’s season is a bit of a throwback season in the sense that this is really about the love story. It’s not so much about the drama,” Jesse said while appearing on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. While Jesse admitted there is always some level of drama, season 27 will focus on Zach trying to find his person.

“He’s really, really intentional. I think one of the things I was so impressed with watching Zach was that he really made a point to talk to everybody.” Jesse added that from his own time on The Bachelor, he knows how difficult it can be to talk to each contestant. “Zach made a point of getting time with every single woman, virtually every day.”

Zach is ready to fall in love on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27

During the After the Final Rose special, Jesse Palmer announced that Zach would return as The Bachelor for season 27. Zach joined Jesse on stage and expressed his excitement about becoming the franchise’s new lead. “There’s no words, I’m just taking this in right now. This is pretty incredible,” he stated.

“I’m obviously really nervous, but honestly, this is a once-in-a-lifetime, awesome incredible opportunity.” Zach added that he is ready to “find my best friend, fall in love with my best friend, and really walk away with someone for the rest of my life.”

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Jan. 23, 2023, on ABC.