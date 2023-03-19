‘The Bachelor’ Kaity Biggar Answers if She Knew Zach Shallcross Before Coming on the Show

The Bachelor Season 27 lead Zach Shallcross and contestant Kaity Biggar both called Texas home before filming for the show began. Kaity and Zach quickly formed a strong connection and might even get a happily ever after together. Since the pair got along so well, some fans might wonder if Kaity knew Zach before coming on the show. Here’s what The Bachelor contestant has to say.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar.]

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kaity Biggar moved to Texas for her nursing job

During The Bachelor Season 27 Week 8, Zach Shallcross visited Kaity Biggar’s hometown in Austin, TX. Rather than going on a fancy date, the pair spent the day grocery shopping. Back at Kaity’s house, Zach helped her assemble furniture for her new home.

Kaity had only been living in Austin for a short time when she left the city to film The Bachelor. The 27-year-old travel nurse grew up in Kingston, Ontario. Kaity moved to Texas for her job, at first living in San Antonio and eventually moving to Austin.

Did Kaity and Zach know each other prior to the start of ‘The Bachelor’?

Zach Shallcross just happens to live in Austin, too, though he grew up in California. The 26-year-old tech executive works for a company called Oracle and, according to his ABC bio, “splits time between Texas and Orange County.”

So did Kaity and Zach ever run into each other before filming for The Bachelor began? Kaity was asked this question while appearing on an episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast. “I did not run into Zach before the show,” Kaity revealed. “I’m not lying. See my eyes, I’m not blinking,” she joked.

She also added that though she has seen The Bachelor before, she “actually didn’t really watch that much” of Zach’s season. Nevertheless, the pair instantly connected when Kaity arrived on the show.

She stepped out of the limo looking stunning and immediately made Zach laugh with a joke. “I am also from Austin, TX, and judging by what I can see right now, I can confirm that everything is bigger in Texas,” Kaity said.

Zach and Kaity’s whirlwind romance so far

Since the day they met, Zach and Kaity have had a whirlwind romance. Kaity received Zach’s second 1-on-1 date, and the pair spent the night together in the Museum of Natural History. It was clear the pair had a strong connection after that.

Kaity went on another 1-on-1 with Zach in week 7. They explored Budapest and wrote love notes for each other on a typewriter. Kaity then advanced to hometowns, and after Zach met her family, she confessed that she was falling in love with him. Next week, Kaity and Zach will continue their journey with Fantasy Suites.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

