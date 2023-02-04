‘The Bachelor’: Lekha Ravi Calls Zach Shallcross ‘Vanilla’ and Slams Producers on Instagram

The newest season of The Bachelor stars new lead Zach Shallcross as he tries again to find love through reality TV. Fans first met Zach during Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette, but the California native left single after making it to Rachel’s top four. Thirty women showed up on night one hoping for a chance at love, but Zach sent 10 women home. One of those women is Lekha Ravi. Recently, The Bachelor contestant, Lekha, took to Instagram in a scathing post about her experience on the show. She also took digs at Zach. Here’s what we know.

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ star Lekha. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

In ‘The Bachelor’ premiere, Lekha Ravi was allegedly upset she didn’t get any one-on-one time with Zach

Night one of The Bachelor is undoubtedly chaotic for the lead and the women. There’s a limited amount of time for Zach to really get to know any of the women. Many of them attempted to get Zach’s attention with their limo entrance, including Lekha. When she first met Zach, she licked his ear and said she belonged to her after that. However, the lick didn’t win Zach over, and he eliminated Lekha at the first Rose Ceremony.

During the Rose Ceremony, Lekha allegedly became upset because producers promised her some one-on-one time with Zach, but it never happened. According to Reality Steve, Lekha called the producers out regarding their broken promise.

In November 2022, the TV blogger wrote, “Lekha stopped the first rose ceremony in the middle of it to tell Zach she tried to talk to him the entire night, and that producers kept reassuring her she would and that the rose ceremony would not take place until Zach got to talk to every girl first. Well that didn’t happen because Lekha and others never got to talk to him night 1. This is common for night 1, so nothing new here.”

He also added that he doubted producers would air the drama, and they didn’t.

Lekha took to her Instagram Story to slam the producers regarding her time on ‘The Bachelor’

In late January, Lekha posted to her Instagram Story. She clearly wasn’t happy with her portrayal from the one episode in which she appeared.

“Maybe my lack of screen time was them trying to protect a certain image of the show and that of their lead. Maybe showing only tears (out of context) was them trying to get back at me who knows. It means so much you guys still saw my true character and personality shine through no matter the lack of screen time or edit that was shown to the public – I stayed true to myself and authentic throughout the process and will continue to do so within the limitations I can. And believe me I’ve cried more reading your comments and messages of support than over any guy I just met one night and barely got to talk to”

However, Lekha didn’t stop there. She posted yet again, this time on her Instagram page.

Let the first rose ceremony of the season begin ❤️? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/8IlJd9Mgq7 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 24, 2023

Lekha called Zach ‘vanilla’ in her original caption

Everything on the internet lives forever. So, it’s no surprise fans caught a screenshot of Lekha’s original caption in one of her latest Instagram photos.

Lekha’s original rant insulted Zach, the show, and the producers. Part of the first caption read, “You guys saw my personality and character shine through on screen – I left with no regrets because of that and I’m proud of staying completely authentic and true to myself in this entire process, which is more than most can say coming out of it. Who cares if one vanilla guy who barely got to know me and whom I barely spoke to didn’t give me a [rose emoji] – anyone who knows me knows I’m allergic to boring so it wouldn’t have been a match with this Mr. Family, Football & Frozen Pizza dude anyways.”

She continued by adding that it was really “Bachelor Nation’s loss as they sadly didn’t get to see more of me.”

However, Lekha must have reconsidered her words because she edited the caption and took out the part insulting Zach. Maybe she’s hoping for a spot on the next Bachelor in Paradise? Only time will tell!

