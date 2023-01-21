‘The Bachelor’: Reality Steve Reports That the ‘Fun Facts’ in the ABC Bios Are Made Up

ABC recently released bios for the 30 women who will be competing for Zach Shallcross’ heart during The Bachelor 2023. Every year, the network includes bios with basic information about the contestants, as well as some interesting “fun facts.” However, Reality Steve recently told fans that the fun facts are entirely made up.

‘The Bachelor’ contestants Kimberly Gutierrez and Lekha Ravi | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

ABC recently released information about the 30 women competing for Zach Shallcross’ heart

The Bachelor 2023 is about to begin, and Zach Shallcross has a lot of women to get to know. ABC recently released bios for the thirty women that will vie for Zach’s heart this season. The contestants also appear in some teaser videos discussing their perfect first dates.

“The perfect first date for me would be facing our fears together and doing something adventurous,” Kimberly Gutierrez,” stated. “I like to eat, so there has to be good food. Preferably tacos,” Olivia Lewis added. Though these answers are coming straight from the contestants, not all the “facts” about the women from ABC are true.

Will @Zach_Shallcross meet his perfect match? ? Find out when his journey as #TheBachelor begins Monday at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/at46lMornT — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

Reality Steve says the ABC bios for ‘The Bachelor’ contestants are made up

Every year, ABC releases bios for the contestants competing on The Bachelor prior to the start of the show. The Bachelor 2023 is no different. The bios for the thirty women vying for Zach Shallcross’ heart are now available.

These bios include basic information like the woman’s name, age, and hometown, as well as a short paragraph about them and a few fun facts. The fun facts are definitely out there this season, including tidbits like “Madison dislikes ALL sauces” and “Olivia’s special talent is sounding like a dolphin.”

Your official ABC cast release of the women now up at: https://t.co/Uf9wnEOC3Q — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 5, 2023

According to spoiler guru Reality Steve, viewers shouldn’t pay much attention to the fun facts. “I know a ton of podcasts are going to have a field day w/ the bios,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Let me just say that those ‘fun facts’ aren’t even true,” he continued. “These women never wrote those things down or told producers, ‘hey, here are some fun facts about me.’ It’s all made up by production. Keep in mind.”

Producers also take liberties with contestants’ job descriptions

Writing contestants’ fun facts isn’t the only time producers on The Bachelor get a little creative. Fans who have been watching the series for some time have probably noticed that not all contestants have their real job listed when they appear onscreen. Some are awarded titles such as “tickle monster” or “queen.”

In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, one producer explained the reason. “The idea is for the viewer to quickly get a sense of who this person is by glancing at what we call the lower-third chyron. And oftentimes, their occupation will do that — ‘dentist,’ for example, or ‘weatherman,’ he explained

“So many traditional monikers have been replaced with terms like ‘consultant’ and ‘sales director.’ What do these even mean, really? So we decided a few years back to make an effort to not just be satisfied with ‘consultants’ and ‘entrepreneurs.'”

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on January 23, 2023.