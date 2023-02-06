‘The Bachelor’ Winner: Reality Steve Says Zach Shallcross Chooses [Spoiler] in the Finale

Reality Steve reveals spoilers for each season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Although, lately, producers must be keeping the big details closer to their chests, and it seems as though spoilers are coming in later than before. However, the TV blogger just revealed who Zach Shallcross chooses as The Bachelor winner in the finale.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding The Bachelor finale with Zach Shallcross.]

Who makes it to the final 3 of Zach’s season of ‘The Bachelor’?

In November 2022, Reality Steve revealed several spoilers regarding Zach’s season of The Bachelor. From one-on-one dates to drama between the cast members, the spoilers promised an interesting season. Reality Steve also included who made it to Zach’s final three.

Zach takes Charity Lawson, Kaity Biggar, Ariel Frenkel, and Gabi Elnicki on Hometown Dates this season. However, after he finishes the dates, Zach chooses to eliminate Charity. This leaves Kaity, Ariel, and Gabi as his final three.

The group then travels to Krabi, Thailand, to embark on the final leg of Zach’s journey. The California native enjoys Fantasy Suites with Kaity, Ariel, and Gabi there, but he eliminated Ariel after the overnight dates.

Who does Zach choose as the winner of ‘The Bachelor’?

In November, Reality Steve said he didn’t feel comfortable revealing the winner of The Bachelor yet. That changed over this past weekend.

On Feb. 6, Reality Steve wrote, “I didn’t post my spoiler today because it was the opposite of what was out there and I’m just trying to be different. I’m trying to be right. Always am. That’s why I never addressed it for the last 2 months when asked (until “Reader Emails” last week), because there was no need to. I post the spoilers when I hear from my sources that I believe to be true. Got some info this past weekend I felt comfortable enough running with, so I did.”

According to him, Zach proposes to Kaity in the finale, and the two are currently engaged.

Another source named Gabi Elnicki as the winner

Reality Steve’s spoilers have been a mainstay for The Bachelor for several years now. However, as the show continued, other social media accounts popped up, claiming they had spoilers as well. In fact, another account on Instagram that the TV blogger refuses to name insists that Zach proposes to Gabi in the finale instead of Kaity.

He addresses this in his Feb 6. blog post by saying, “Yes, I’m well aware that an Instagram account posted two months ago that Zach was engaged to Gabi. Here’s what I can tell you: I trust my sources just like I assume they trust their sources. It’s now up to you the public to decide who you choose to believe. Personally, I’ll bet on myself. Nothing I can say is going to sway you one way or another. I don’t reveal my sources or how I get any info. But with another spoiler out there for 2 months that’s opposite of mine, now we can officially say one of us is dead wrong.”

Regardless, it looks like fans will have to wait until The Bachelor finale airs to find out which one was right.

