‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Christina Mandrell’s Family Appeared on the ’80s Series ‘Barbara Mandrell & the Mandrell Sisters’

The latest season of The Bachelor isn’t shying away from the wild tone that has kept the long-running reality series popular for so long. Contestant Christina Mandrell quickly made an impression as a wild card from her very first appearance. She helped establish that, even on Season 27, the show can still take viewers by surprise.

Christina Mandrell and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The 27-year-old firebrand came on strong from her very first appearance. Now that she’s off the show, fans are already clamoring for her return to the franchise. She has a natural comfort in front of the camera that quickly made her the most talked-about contestant this year, and that skill didn’t come out of nowhere.

Christina Mandrell brought a little country music flavor to this season of ‘The Bachelor

The latest Bachelor contestant, Zach Shallcross, is looking for his perfect match. Mandrell’s case for the former Bachelorette contestant’s affections relied on her unique Nashville-native charm. While she didn’t make it through this season, she has certainly left an impression on viewers, according to Us Weekly.

The content creator has been married once before. She has a daughter, six-year-old Blakely. Her November 2020 divorce was amicable, and she remains friends with her former husband, Blake Dennis. Her goal is to find a good match for both herself and her daughter.

Those wholesome goals clash somewhat with the reality star’s introduction to The Bachelor franchise, though. Mandrell was in a raucous mood during her first appearance on the series. She was reportedly drunkenly hitting on other competitors, generally coming off as a chaotic presence.

Mandrell was no stranger to fame before her reality TV stint

So does Christina Mandrell get her last name because of her famous mom that I’ve never heard of???? #TheBachelor — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) January 24, 2023

The Bachelor Season 27 probably isn’t the end of Mandrell’s reality TV career. Her Nashville connections aren’t just related to where she was born. The content creator is actually country music royalty, Vanity Fair reports.

She is the niece of popular country singer Barbara Mandrell, who had six no. 1 hit singles at the height of her career. Barbara’s 1970s fame naturally led to that Nashville country superstar staple, a variety show alongside her collaborators and family. She was joined by her sisters Irlene and Louise, who helped out with the comedy sketches and live musical performances that made up the series.

The show was a massive hit and slated for a third season when Barbara walked away due to vocal strain. The long hours on set ended up straining her voice much more heavily than even her most vigorous national tours. Irlene and Louise, unfortunately, faded from show business, but they helped set the stage for Christina’s entrance into social media fame and the reality TV arena this year.

How did Mandrell’s journey come to an end on ‘The Bachelor’?

Long-time viewers know that Bachelor producers do anything and everything to make sure the contestants make exciting and controversial content for the show. Outside of making shrewd use of all that footage in the editing suite, boozing up the cast is a go-to move.

Mandrell’s often loopy, wacky behavior likely had something to do with this aspect of the Bachelor franchise. Viewers loved her unpredictable, warmly charismatic behavior throughout her run. But her willingness to partake in a little alcohol during filming may have undermined her first — hopefully not last — appearance on the series.

Bustle reports that Mandrell had a great one-on-one date with Shallcross. This year’s bachelor clearly had a great time, going by what was aired. Unfortunately, he didn’t give a rose to the Nashville influencer, and sadly brought an end to her run on the show.