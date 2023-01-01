‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: 1 Contestant Gets Sent Home For Her Behavior at a Cocktail Party, Reality Steve Says

The Bachelor premiered back in 2002, and hundreds of contestants have participated in the long-running series. Over the show’s 26 seasons, there have been many fan-favorites, but that isn’t to say there also haven’t been some villains as well.

Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Courtney Robertson, Rozlyn Papa, and Corinne Olympios have been some of The Bachelor‘s most controversial contestants, and it seems like the notorious group will be gaining a new member.

Bad behavior gets one contestant from ‘The Bachelor’ season 27 sent home

Zach Shallcross is the man behind season 27 of The Bachelor. Filming for the upcoming ABC series has officially wrapped, and fans and viewers are dying to know how the 26-year-old’s journey has ended.

The Bachelor‘s season 27 will premiere on January 23rd, but, for better or for worse, naturally, one or two spoilers have leaked. As some of the fans might have heard, it is rumored that one of the contestants gets sent home after a pretty successful start.

New year, new tears. ? Mark your calendars now so you don't miss #TheBachelor premiere! pic.twitter.com/VKcpn4kprj — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 31, 2022

Despite seeming to have a connection, going on a one-on-one, and making it through two rose ceremonies, ​​oddly, Christina Mandrell didn’t make it past the next one.

The details surrounding the incident are scarce, but bad behavior seems to be at the root of the problem. Reality Steve cited rumors of excessive drinking and erratic behavior. Regardless, fans and viewers are looking forward to seeing Mandrell’s exit and the drama surrounding it.

What does Bachelor Nation know about Christina Mandrell?

UPDATE: Christina Mandrell, one of tonight's 5 women that met Zach, does have a connection to the Mandrell family. Barbara Mandrell, the famous country artist, is her aunt. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 21, 2022

Thanks to Bachelor Nation spoilers, many already know about Mandrell’s disgraced ending, but what else do viewers know about the controversial contestant? Once again, thanks to Reality Steve, followers have been able to somewhat quickly put together the pieces.

Mandrell, 26 years old, was previously married. She is working as a content creator, now divorced, she also has a daughter named Blakely. The Bachelor fans might remember that Mandrell was one of the five contestants who met Shallcross at the After the Final Rose special.

Many might recognize the contestant from her family name and her famous aunt, country artist Barbara Mandrell. A native of Nashville, with everything considered, it seems like that is exactly where she will be staying.

A closer look at season 27’s cast for ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’

A new season of The Bachelor marks a new group of contestants embarking on their journey for love. Since season 27 has yet to debut, many of the details are limited, and ABC has opted not to release bios for the cast ahead of the premiere.

Perhaps it has something to do with the viewers’ sleuthing skills to dig up less than desirable information on the franchise’s cast members, but neither here nor there sources like Newsweek have shared some details about the incoming women.

Brianna Thorbourne is a 24-year-old who will also be featured in Shallcross’ season. A New Jersey native, she works as an entrepreneur. From the east coast is Cat Wong. Wong is a 26-year-old professional dancer who calls New York City home.

Mandrell wasn’t the only contestant to reign from Tennessee. Nashville is Bailey Brown’s hometown, and she works as an executive recruiter. Hopefully, as the premiere approaches, ABC will reveal more information and details about the season 27 cast.