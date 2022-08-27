‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: This Duo Would Make the Perfect Double Bachelors

The Bachelor has never had two men in the same season. The Bachelorette 2022 was the first two feature two women — Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey — simultaneously. Although it’s not clear if The Bachelor will ever do the same thing, there seems like an obvious Bachelor Nation duo who could tackle the role together.

‘The Bachelor’ LIVE | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Can ‘The Bachelor’ work with two men?

Rachel and Gabby met as contestants on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. The pair were devastated when Clayton revealed that he had been intimate with both of them and told Susie Evans that he loved her. In the end, Clayton breaks up with Gabby and Rachel to pursue Susie.

Although Gabby and Rachel had their hearts broken, the experience bonded them and left them with a strong friendship. The duo attributes this friendship to their ability to share a season of The Bachelorette and remain friends. During an interview, Rachel and Gabby were asked if they thought The Bachelor could work with two men.

“I think we say it can definitely work, but the two guys would have to be as close and as open as Gabby and I both are for it to work,” Rachel said while speaking with Extra TV’s Billy Bush, “You really have to have that open line of communication otherwise, it would just be going, I think, in a completely different direction.”

James Bonsall and Aaron Clancy have the ultimate bromance

With Rachel’s words in mind, we have an idea of who could work as double Bachelors. James Bonsall and Aaron Clancy were first introduced to Bachelor Nation when they were contestants on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. They were both eliminated during week 5.

The pair then returned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. They formed the ultimate bromance during the season. After breaking things off with Anna Redman, James asked Aaron to leave the beach with him, and he agreed, despite having a connection with Tia Booth. Thankfully Tia responded with a good sense of humor.

If Rachel is right and closeness and honesty are the key for two Bachelors, Aaron and James might just be the men for the job. So far, Bachelor Nation is in the dark about who will star in The Bachelor Season 27.

Are Aaron and James still friends?

It looks like Bachelor Nation doesn’t need to worry about the status of Aaron and James’ friendship. The pair recently partnered with Rum Haven and appeared in an ad for the liquor company. If fans need further evidence, Aaron has a photo with James from after BIP pinned to the top of his Instagram.

“A lot has led to this point, it may not have ended how I intended, but better than I could’ve hoped with a brother for life,” he captained the image. “Dudes as solid as the base of the great pyramid. We got each other’s six on some gang s***. I love you all, this is only the beginning.”

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Location: Where Is Rachel and Gabby’s Season Filmed?