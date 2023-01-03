‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Some Fans Think Zach Looks Like Perez Hilton

Zach Shallcross is the name and face behind the upcoming season of The Bachelor. The season 27 star has been described as an “old-fashioned romantic” and a bit of a mama’s boy, but that isn’t it. Some fans of Bachelor Nation are saying Shallcross actually looks like fellow celebrity Perez Hilton.

Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Some fans of ‘The Bachelor’ think Zach Shallcross looks like Perez Hilton

Shallcross has been at the front and center of social media and headlines. Fans and followers of The Bachelor are eagerly anticipating the show’s season 27 premiere.

In the meantime, viewers and audiences haven’t been shy about their opinions and unique observations. Oddly, a lot of people have pointed out that Shallcross and Hilton, a famous celebrity blogger, look a whole lot alike.

This Reddit thread captures some of the fans’ opinions on the matter. While unpacking the Shallcross’ season’s promo video, one person wrote, “This guy looks like Perez.” While others in the Reddit conversation agreed, it wasn’t the only time this has been pointed out.

My #mom really came through for #ChristmasEve! She orchestrated a true #Cuban feast for us! And I share some updates and silliness and heavy stuff too. Watch HERE: https://t.co/iIAWcqFavi pic.twitter.com/KrLh4RQDl8 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) December 26, 2022

In a Facebook story promoting a Twitter Space between Shallcross and Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer, another fan of the show commented, “I for real thought this was Perez Hilton for a quick second.” Though they might not be exact doppelgangers, there is no denying that Hilton and Shallcross share some aesthetic similarities.

What are fans saying about Zach Shallcross, the lead of ‘The Bachelor’ season 27?

Save the date! ✨ We're headed back to the mansion on Jan 23 with #TheBachelor, Zach Shallcross, and host, @JessePalmerTV! ? pic.twitter.com/CIS03DSbMf — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 7, 2022

Other than looking like Hilton’s twin, loyal and longtime fans of Bachelor Nation have had a lot to say about season 27’s lead man. While some people find Shallcross incredibly handsome and seemingly ready for commitment, others were disappointed with ABC’s selection.

One Reddit user defending Shallcross wrote, “I understand he’s not people’s first pick, but I feel like people are a little too harsh towards him about being ‘another boring white’ lead … People did the same thing towards Clayton.” The comment brought up some good points, but some people don’t even seem to care who ABC puts in the lead spot.

Another bold but on-point Reddit user stated, “Let’s be real, who else no longer watches for the lead because we all know true love in the franchise is dead for the main seasons? I’m watching because he’s gonna be eaten alive by both the producers and the players. Zach is like a golden retriever.” Golden Retriever energy or not, one thing is for sure, and that is that many are looking forward to tuning into this season of The Bachelor.

What has Zach Shallcross shared about his journey on ‘The Bachelor’

Your First Look at Zach Shallcross’ Season of The Bachelor https://t.co/uBX9EPY8ZP — E! News TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) December 20, 2022

Season 27 of The Bachelor began filming back in September, and even though some minor spoilers have leaked, fans and viewers are itching for some new Bachelor Nation content. Historically speaking, the franchise has been known for delivering drama, drama, and more drama.

Even though viewers have grown to love it, Palmer has shared that Shallcross’ season is more “emotionally charged” and not as dramatic. As for Shallcross, when filming had wrapped, the Bachelor Nation star took to Instagram to share some reflections and words on his journey for love.

In the social media post, Shallcross was pictured holding an infamous rose, and the photo’s caption read, “This has been an unreal 2022. A complete roller coaster from start to finish. This year has taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Can’t wait for you all to see how this journey to true, forever love unfolds ?” It is safe to say that viewers and fans couldn’t agree more.