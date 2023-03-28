‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Finale Recap — Who Did Zach Shallcross Choose?

The Bachelor Season 27 finale was a whopping three-hour-long episode. The final episode was combined with the After the Final Rose special, and Zach faced his exes in front of a live audience. At the end of his journey, Zach had to choose between Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar. So did the Bachelor end his season engaged?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelor Season 27 finale.]

Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Gabi and Kaity met the parents (and sisters) during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 finale

The Bachelor Season 27 finale picked back up with Zach Shallcross in Krabi, Thailand. Zach’s parents and younger sisters arrived to support the Bachelor, give advice, and meet his final two women. However, after last week’s Fantasy Suit fiasco, Gabi and Kaity both had some mixed emotions.

Before meeting Zach’s family, Gabi needed to talk with Zach. She even stated that if things didn’t go well, she might not be able to meet his family. Gabi asked the Bachelor if he regretted that they were physically intimate during Fantasy Suites, but Zach assured Gabi that he did not.

Zach reassured Gabi and apologized, and in the end, Gabi felt better about their relationship. She went through with meeting Zach’s family, and it was smooth sailing from there. Gabi had a heartfelt conversation with Zach’s father, where he shared that Zach nearly died after he was born. Afterward, Gabi confessed that she was in love with Zach.

Next up, it was Kaity’s turn to meet Zach’s family. Kaity got emotional in front of Zach’s parents and sisters and stated that she could see herself becoming a part of Zach’s family. Later, Kaity expressed her feelings to Zach. “After today, it’s not even a question. I am so in love with you, Zach,” she told the Bachelor.

Zach went on his final two dates in Krabi, Thailand

Zach had a final date with each of his last two women during The Bachelor Season 27 finale. First, Zach and Kaity hiked through Krabi and ended up at a beautiful waterfall. That evening, the pair had a good conversation, but Kaity was anxious once Zach left. “I don’t know what he’s saying to Gabi,” she told the cameras.

Next, Gabi and Zach got a way more romantic date. The pair went horseback riding along the beach and took a swim in the ocean. On the beach, Zach and Gabi talked about Zach’s near-death experience as an infant. Zach also confessed that he was torn about who to choose, which threw Gabi off. “If Zach knew how he felt about me, he’d say it. And I have a gut feeling. It’s not me,” Gabi told the cameras.

Gabi expressed her concerns and fears to Zach later that evening. Zach shared that his heart was “being tugged in two places,” and Gabi said in her ITM interview that after that conversation, “None of my fears were relieved.” She also aptly pointed out that either she or Kaity would leave with a broken heart.

Who does the Bachelor choose?

Tensions ran high as an engagement inched nearer. Zach sat down to pick out a ring with Jesse Palmer (since Neal Lane couldn’t make it to Thailand), and the fateful moment finally arrived. As Gabi approached Zach, she stated that she had a gut feeling that he wouldn’t choose her.

It turned out Gabi was right. Before Zach could get the words out, Gabi interrupted, sensing where the conversation was going. “I’ve known it was coming. What I don’t know is why you wouldn’t tell me when you knew,” Gabi said, though Zach stated that he didn’t know until last night. Gabi tearfully wished Zach good luck and said her goodbyes.

When Kaity arrived, she expressed her love for Zach and told him how her walls came crumbling down throughout the course of their relationship. “If it’s not you, it’s no one,” Kaity told him. The Bachelor then told Kaity that he was in love with her and asked her to marry him. Kaity accepted Zach’s proposal and the final rose.

