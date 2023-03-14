‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Hometowns Are the Best We’ve Seen in a Long Time

During The Bachelor Season 27 Week 8, Zach Shallcross traveled to the hometowns of his four remaining contestants. In this important episode, he met the women’s families, and his interactions with them were some of the best the show has featured in a while.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns.]

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar | ABC

Bachelor Nation wants to protect Kevin Elnicki at all costs

First up was Zach’s hometown date with Gabi Elnicki in Pittsford, VT. Predictably the pair spent the day doing maple-syrup-related activities, but the real breath of fresh air came from her family. Zach met Gabi’s parents, Stephanie and Kevin, and siblings Evan, Chloe, and Braeden.

In perhaps a Bachelor Nation first, Gabi’s dad was not skeptical about the process his daughter was going through. The self-proclaimed romantic shared that he knew his wife was the one right away.

“So you’re saying you can meet someone and get engaged and fall in love in one to two months?” Gabi asked Kevin. “I think you can fall in love in a day,” he responded. “If you really connect with somebody, it’s quick.” Bachelor Nation was enamored. “Protect Kevin at all costs,” a fan Tweeted.

Ariel’s hometown on ‘The Bachelor’ explored her culture and background

Next, Zach traveled to New York City, New York, for his hometown date with Ariel Frenkel. The pair explored Washington Square Park. Ariel took Zach to Sarge’s deli and diner, a traditional Jewish deli, where he tried a surprisingly delicious cow tongue sandwich.

Ariel’s culture played an important part in her hometown with Zach. She comes from a Ukrainian and Jewish family, and Zach met her parents, sister-in-law, and protective brother, Bobby. At a speakeasy, Ariel explained that her parents left the Soviet Union to come to America.

“I really enjoyed seeing some aspects of Jewish culture on Ariel’s date. I’m from NZ, and we only have like 5000 Jewish people in the whole country, so I don’t have much real-life exposure to it,” a Reddit user wrote.

While Ariel’s family was much more skeptical of her journey with Zach, they asked some pretty valid questions. “Hate on Ariel’s brother all you want, but I do think it’s weird Zach didn’t know her birthday or middle name,” another fan commented.

Where is Charity Lawson from? Zach traveled to Columbus, GA

Zach’s third hometown date took place with Charity Lawson in Columbus, GA. Zach met a huge group of Charity’s friends and family. Though the day was likely overwhelming, her family welcomed Zach with open arms.

“All of the families were great, but Charity’s really stuck out to me. So much love between them, and her dad especially seems so wonderful and kind-hearted. I’m glad she has them!” a Reddit user wrote. Later that evening, Zach and Charity went to a local bar to listen to music and line dance.

Zach helped Kaity set up her new house during his hometown on ‘The Bachelor’

Zach’s final hometown in Austin, TX, was adorable and enjoyable to watch. Kaity Biggar took Zach with her to run errands. He then brought her home to her house and put the Bachelor to work setting up furniture. While it might not have been the most exciting of all dates, the episode was a glimpse into what a real future for the couple might look like.

Hearing Kaity talk about her mom before her family even showed up was heartwarming. She teared up, sharing how her mom took up the mantle as both a mother and a father when her biological father and stepfather left. Luckily for Zach, Kaity’s mom eventually gave him her seal of approval.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.