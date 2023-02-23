‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: How Long Did Production Stop When Zach Had COVID-19?

In the most recent episode of The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross, had coronavirus (COVID-19) during the week in London. We first met Zach when he appeared on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette and quickly became a frontrunner for Rachel.

The two had a strong connection and made it to fantasy suites. Things got super awkward the next morning, and Zach expressed concern to host Jesse Palmer. He revealed that Rachel’s personality seemed to have changed when they were alone together.

We never did find out what actually happened, but Zach self-eliminated and went home. The good news for the Bachelorette contestant was that he was chosen to be the next Bachelor. He is now dating his own group of women, hoping to find love.

Zach tested positive for coronavirus

Zach’s season of The Bachelor was going strong. He had many successful group and 1-on-1 dates while at the mansion and on a trip to the Bahamas. This week, they arrived in London, where Gabi Elinicki received the first 1-on-1 date and was given the “royal treatment” by the Bachelor.

The couple had a wonderful date, and their feelings for each other were apparent. Back at the hotel, the group date card arrived with the names of all the ladies except Charity, who was to receive the second 1-on-1 date.

Unfortunately, another note arrived the morning of the date, “Good morning, ladies. I have a great date planned for you all. Unfortunately, I’m a little under the weather. But I don’t want to ruin your time here in London. Go enjoy, and I’ll see you soon. Love, Zach.”

After the evening portion of the date was also canceled, Jesse broke the bad news. Zach had tested positive for coronavirus. This meant that Charity’s date was also not going to happen.

The Bachelor had to quarantine, and while the audience was not given an exact amount of time, CDC guidelines say five days. Since they were in London, United Kingdom, at the time, they likely had to follow the NHS guidelines for quarantining, which recommends the same as the CDC.

Despite the quarantine recommendations, production didn’t seem to stop. The dates, cocktail party, and rose ceremony were all moved to virtual video visits.

Was Gabi tested for coronavirus?

The ladies had not seen Zach once they arrived in London, except for Gabi. The couple spent a long day and evening together right before he became ill. The royal treatment that he showered on his date included shopping, playing with Corgi pups, creating their own scent at a perfumery (they called it Zabi), dinner, dancing, and a lot of kissing.

Zach was most likely already infected during the date, so he very well could have passed the illness along to his Gabi. Not only did they kiss, the perfume-making included a lot of sniffing. At one point, she even playfully shoved a strip up Zach’s nose.

There was no mention of Gabi having coronavirus or even being tested, but it’s likely her and other contestants were tested to minimize risk. She was also in close contact with the other contestants after her date.

Social media slams ‘The Bachelor’ producers

Zach has COVID but they are letting the woman who just made out with him less than 24 hours ago be in the room with everyone else okay #TheBachelor — Christine Varriale (@certaintragedy) February 21, 2023

Zach had coronavirus, but there seemed to be no concern for Gabi, who was exposed, or the other women she then spent time with. Plus, the fact that the producers let the “group date” ladies get dressed up to spend an evening with The Bachelor, which they must have known wasn’t going to happen.

Bachelor Nation is upset.

Many fans on social media noted that there was no acknowledgement of precautions after Zach tested positive, like testing for all contestants. The girls were also not seen wearing masks anywhere, despite some of them having been exposed to the virus. While it’s possible all of these measures were taken, the audience has no real way of knowing.