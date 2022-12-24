‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Jesse Palmer Says This Season Is Less Drama and More ‘Emotionally Charged’

Bachelor Nation is not one to be messed with. Its fierce and loyal viewers have been known to ride for the series’ stars and the franchises’ many participants that have joined over the years.

Fans everywhere were disappointed when Zach Shallcross, a contestant from season 19 of The Bachelorette, didn’t get his happy-ever-after with bachelorette ​​Rachel Recchia.

Jesse Palmer and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Fortunately, good news for Shallcross and his fans was on the way. As many were hoping for, ABC selected Shallcross as the star of season 27 of The Bachelor, and, per usual, Jesse Palmer, the successful series’ host, isn’t holding back on teasers.

What Jesse Palmer shared about ‘The Bachelor’ season 27

Believe it or not, Shallcross’ Bachelor season has already officially wrapped. As fans and followers of The Bachelor wait for the new season to premiere on January 23rd, lots of eyes are on Palmer and social media to see if they can find any clues.

What do you say we get to know our new Bachelor a little more? ? Join Jesse Palmer and Zach Shallcross TODAY at 4pm ET / 1pm PT for a Twitter Spaces on @bachelorabc! pic.twitter.com/Ej5G864t5I — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 22, 2022

Palmer spoke with US Weekly about Shallcross’ season and shared, “It’s really all about the love story and romance and a little bit less about the drama.” The popular TV host went on to explain and said,

“The women are really into Zach. Zach’s so emotionally mature, and he’s a guy that’s not afraid to wear his emotion on his sleeve. He’s very, very intentional. This is easily the most emotional show that I’ve hosted in the franchise.”

No wonder Palmer called season 27 “emotionally charged.”

Who is Zach Shallcross?

Lots of fans and followers first got to know Shallcross during his time on season 19 of The Bachelorette. Though it seemed like Shallcross and Recchia may have been the real deal, after a telling fantasy suite, the two broke up in the end. Even though it wasn’t what many were expecting, his vulnerable and honest exit made Shallcross even more of a fan favorite.

It goes without saying that many viewers were thrilled when ABC announced that Shallcross would be the lead on the next season of The Bachelor. Shallcross is 26 years old and works as a tech executive. Reigning from Anaheim Hills, California, Southern California, home and family have a special spot in Shallcross’ heart.

Known for his charm, wit, and romantic nature, many are eager to see if Shallcross found true love on his journey in The Bachelor.

What has Zach Shallcross shared about his journey on ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’?

In a promotional trailer released by ABC, Shallcross enthusiastically shared, “What I’m looking for is my best friend, that person I want to spend the rest of my life with … I want my forever person. I want my partner. That’s why I’m here.”

With the premiere of season 27 of The Bachelor still weeks away, fans and followers are dying to see how things pan out for Shallcross. Although we know contractually and legally, he can’t say too much, on Instagram, Shallcross shared,

“This has been an unreal 2022. A complete roller coaster from start to finish. This year has taught me more than I could have ever imagined and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Can’t wait for you all to see how this journey to true, forever love unfolds ? 1/23/23”.

Ironically, as fans and followers know all too well, Bachelor Nation isn’t exactly known for successful relationships and marriages, but maybe, and hopefully, things will be different for Shallcross. It wasn’t much, but it does seem like there is a promising and happy ending for Shallcross and season 27 of The Bachelor.