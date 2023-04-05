‘The Bachelor’: Why the Series Should Get Rid of Hometown Visits

Since The Bachelor is now in its 27th season, it’s safe to say the show is doing something right. That being said, there’s no denying that certain aspects of the show could use some improvement. While there have been changes since The Bachelor’s 2002 debut, one lasting thing that has people puzzled are hometown visits. The general consensus seems to be that they should be scrapped.

Hannah Brown and Colton Underwood in ‘The Bachelor’ | Josh Vertucci via Getty Images

Every season, a few of the contestants bring the Bachelor back to their hometown to meet their family and friends. Typically, this is filmed over a series of meet-ups, including plenty of interrogation from the contestants’ parents. While it makes for some interesting reality TV viewing, it doesn’t seem to ever really influence the final decision. And in fact, it can be pretty awkward at times.

The cast seems to have mixed opinions about these hometown visits. But the viewers seem to think they should go for several reasons.

Compelling reasons to ditch the hometown visits entirely

So… why should The Bachelor eliminate Hometown Dates when they’ve been doing them for two decades? For starters:

The vast majority of these relationships do not last. While every relationship is different, for the most part, people don’t introduce romantic partners to their family and friends unless the relationship is somewhat serious, or at least has the potential to be. Many of these contestants won’t end up dating the Bachelor at all, and even if they do, it’s likely to be a short-term relationship. This makes the introductions seem pretty awkward.

These meetings are not very authentic. Sometimes, contestants will borrow other people’s houses to film in, like a rich family member or friend’s house, so it appears as if every show contestant is wealthy. Also, the families aren’t expected to cook — so if you see them enjoying what appears to be a home-cooked meal, it may actually be provided by the production team. While it’s expected that reality TV does have some scripted parts, it seems as if these entire hometown dates are inauthentic.

The concept strongly favors traditional families. Some contestants might be estranged from their families or have difficult dynamics, or their loved ones may not want to participate. As Reddit users explain, the show tends to favor contestants with parents who have been happily married for decades. This puts anyone who’s hoping to win the Bachelor’s heart in an awkward position if they don’t have a traditional family dynamic.

Unfortunately, some contestants do regret their time on the show. Andi Dorfman, Ben Flajnik, and many others have expressed their remorse for trying — and a few, like Emily Maynard, have even published unflattering tell-all books about the series. Involving parents and close friends in the process seems cruel in these circumstances.

Alternatives to hometown visits

The Hometown Dates episodes are often nerve wracking and stressful for the contestants and their families. But they do offer the leads a chance to get to know their potential partners much more intimately. However, there are other ways to do that.

For example, the lead and the four finalists could take turns staying together for a week in an apartment or a suite to see what it would be like to live together. It would just be nice to save the hometown dates for the couples who actually make it.