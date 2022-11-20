‘The Bachelor’: Tyler Cameron Challenges Andy Cohen to Work Out: ‘He Keeps Running from my Workouts!’ [Exclusive]

The Bachelor Tyler Cameron said Bravo‘s Andy Cohen keeps dogging him whenever he invites him to work out with him, joking that maybe Cohen is just afraid of the intense workout he might deliver.

“He keeps running from my workouts,” Cameron told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I mean, it’s OK Andy … one day we will.” Cameron knows Cohen is big into fitness and works out with his trainer Stanislav “Stan” Kravchenko and often sees him leaving the gym.

“One of my favorite restaurants is outside of the place where he works out at in New York City,” Cameron said. “So I’ve caught him a few times leaving his gym while I’m stuffing my face with a burrito or chicken wings.”

What kind of a ‘Bachelor’ workout would Tyler Cameron and Andy Cohen do?

Cohen is fit and dedicated to the gym. So whatever Cameron would deliver couldn’t be that hard … would it? Well … “I’d put him through the gauntlet for sure,” Cameron joked. “He’ll be alright.”

Andy Cohen and Tyler Cameron | Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The “gauntlet” would likely include work on various muscle groups and nonstop cardio. “I’m big on Orange Theory. I love sprinting and running, which I would never do on my own,” he explained. “And I love being coached up. I’m a football guy. I love having coaches and trainers tell me what to do and then I just go for it. You know, this morning I went on and did the Peloton bike with Alex Toussaint. And then last night I did heavyweight sessions. So it varies. I try to change it up.”

Tyler Cameron describes ‘Fitness Fridays’

Cameron suggested that Cohen really gets out of his comfort zone for the workout. “Come on Andy, come down to South Florida … if you dare!” he joked.

Kravchenko described Cohen’s gym workout. “Basically, my workouts are using weights, resistance bands, and body weight,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in a 2020 interview. Adding, “When we work out, it’s one on one at the gym.”

With that in mind, Cameron could also tap into some of the high intensity interval training (HIIT) he’s been doing on his Celsius Fitness Fridays college tour. Cameron recently joined his trainer Phil “Fit” Williams at the University of Florida for a workout that he described as being more like a party.

“Fitness Fridays are something that we teamed up with Celsius to do,” he explained. “We get a bunch of people, we have a meeting spot at a certain college and we let Phil (Williams) lead us through a workout. Phil has been my trainer since seventh grade because he’s fun but he also pushes you further than you’ve ever been pushed. And his intensity, everything that he brings to that workout he leaves it all out there and it’s a blast. People are dancing. Celsius sets up the DJ and they are handing out Celsius everywhere. It’s the most fun workout, I promise you’ll probably ever go to.”

Tyler would keep Andy well-hydrated throughout the workout

Staying fit and being well-hydrated will be important for Cohen heading into his New Year’s Eve CNN broadcast with Anderson Cooper. Cohen pushed back against CNN’s assertion that New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper would be sobered up. In fact, Cohen tweeted, “We will be back. And we will be drunk!”

Tyler Cameron and crowd at a Celsius event |Max Otterdyke

“Drunk Andy” made headlines last year and Cameron said he’d love to join Cohen and Cooper for cocktails on New Year’s Eve. In fact, he could bring the Celsius to keep everyone well hydrated.

In the meantime, Cameron and Fitness Fridays will head to Ohio State University for a final workout of 2022 on Friday, November 25.

RELATED: Andy Cohen’s Valentine Is Tyler Cameron From ‘The Bachelorette’