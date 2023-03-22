‘The Bachelor’ Uses Rental Houses for Home Visits When a Contestant’s Real 1 Isn’t Nice Enough

Anyone who watches The Bachelor knows that many of the contestants are not there “for the right reasons,” which usually means that they appear on the show to get famous and not to find love. But the contestants aren’t the only ones who bend the truth a bit.

Many reality shows use editing or create storylines to make things more interesting. Some purposefully create drama or certain feuds so that viewers will tune in.

The Bachelor is not the first and will not be the last to push a certain narrative. But who would think that the hometown dates are not 100% real?

Gabi Elnicki and Zach Shallcross on a hometown date in Vermont | ABC/Getty Images

‘The Bachelor: Hometown homes are sometimes not the contestant’s real house

It’s so lovely when a date takes The Bachelor to her house where she grew up. We see the happy couple walk up the drive to a beautiful home and enter to see a beautiful family waiting to meet their daughter’s new love.

The family may be real and truly excited to meet the new man, but the home they are waiting in may not be theirs.

A Buzzfeed user claimed that Madison Prewitt’s house on Peter Weber’s season looked familiar to her, “In Peter’s season, the house where Madi was interviewed by Chris Harrison in Auburn was the house I rented for my bridesmaids for my wedding weekend.”

It sounds like The Bachelor producers rented it also.

Madison was not the only one to use a fake home. “I have heard that some people will do their hometown in a different house,” former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman revealed to Huff Post in 2016. “Like an uncle’s house or a rich grandfather’s house.”

Sometimes, the contestant may bring their date to their real homes, but producers may redecorate a bit. One viewer was watching closely and noticed the same decorations in two different homes during Rachel Lindsay’s season. “WHAT!! Those are the same vases from Eric’s family’s hotel room!” the Twitter user posted.

As for the meals that the family cooks, well sometimes they do, and sometimes they don’t. There are families who like to create a big meal and those who don’t bring in food.

What else isn’t true on ‘The Bachelor’?

We have all seen those crazy limo entries. Some contestants do come up with their own ideas to get The Bachelor’s attention. For others, the producers fabricate a story.

On Sean Lowe’s season, Ashley Palenkas pretended to be obsessed with Fifty Shades of Grey because producers saw that she was reading the book.

What about all that food on one-on-one dates that never seem to get eaten? They don’t dig in because they have already eaten.

“The food on dates is usually good, but the catch is that you aren’t supposed to eat it! No one wants to watch people stuffing their face on a date. If you’re eating, you aren’t talking,” Jaclyn Swartz from Ben Flajnik’s season told Refinery 29.