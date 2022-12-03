‘The Bachelor’: Is Victoria Fuller on Zach Shallcross’ Season?

Victoria Fuller is a familiar face to most of Bachelor Nation. She appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. In a sneak peek of Zach Shallcross’ upcoming season of The Bachelor, fans could swear they saw Victoria in one clip. Is she looking for love on the show yet again?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelor Season 27.]

Victoria Fuller | Mindy Small/Getty Images

Victoria is controversial in Bachelor Nation

During her time on The Bachelor, Victoria was the subject of some controversy. While she was dating Peter Weber on the show, one of his exes showed up to warn him that Victoria allegedly broke up other people’s relationships in the past.

She had a tumultuous relationship with Peter that didn’t work out. According to Cosmopolitan, Victoria also “appears to have modeled for a clothing brand repping White Lives Matter merch.”

Victoria returned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. At first, it seemed like she might have a pretty drama-free experience. Victoria left the beach engaged to Johny DePhillipo. However, after she was spotted with Greg Grippo, cheating allegations began to swirl around her.

Is Victoria Fuller on Zach’s season of ‘The Bachelor’?

Zach Shallcross will star in season 27 of The Bachelor. He’ll have the chance to find love with a host of new women. ABC recently released a sneak peek of the new season, and Victoria Fuller appears in one brief clip. “She really is into him,” says Victoria in the video.

So is Victoria a constant on Zach’s season of The Bachelor? Did she break things off with Greg to pursue Zach? Nope! Reality Steve cleared things up in a blog post. During one group date, Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson, and Tahzjuan Perkins are “judges.” Reality Steve added that the date was “hosted by Latto, the rapper who sings ‘Big Energy.'”

“Bailey, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cat Carter, Davia, Genevie, Kat, Kylee, and Mercedes” were in attendance, he continued. “Brianna was awarded the ‘winner’ for having the ‘big b**** energy’ by Latto.”

Greg and Victoria plan to move in together

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo both appeared at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion. They confirmed that they are dating and even got matching tattoos together while they were in Italy. Recently, the couple discussed their plans to live together.

“It’s Nashville for us,” Grippo revealed during a joint interview on an episode of The Viall Files w/ Nick Viall. “I think that’s the step that we’re taking right now is moving in together.” Greg also stated that he could see their relationship moving toward marriage in the future.

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on January 23, 2023.

