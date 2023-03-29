‘The Bachelor’: Where Is Season 1 Winner Amanda Marsh Today?

The first season of The Bachelor premiered in 2002. Alex Michel starred as the first lead on the show and picked contestant Amanda March during his season. While the two dated after season 1 of The Bachelor ended, Michel and Marsh ended their relationship. Here’s a look at what Marsh has been up to since her time on The Bachelor.

Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh | Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh broke up after season 1 of ‘The Bachelor’

The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002. While Michel did not propose to any of the contestants, he did end up choosing Marsh and they continued to date after the season ended.

Michel and Marsh broke up a little less than a year after season 1 of The Bachelor aired on ABC. In 2020, Marsh, who now goes by Amanda Marsh Caldwell, was interviewed by In Kansas City about her time on the show and her breakup with Michel.

“Our relationship did end in 2003. We surprisingly did well, I think—considering I left California having not been able to feel grounded for two months after the show aired. I accepted a great opportunity at 98.9 The Rock as a DJ—with an occasional appearance on Johnny Dare’s Morning Show. There is no place like home. That is so true!” Marsh Caldwell said.

She continued, “I missed KC—which is where I had been living prior to the taping of The Bachelor. Nothing compares to people from the Midwest. But still, I needed to pull back, have some privacy and reset my life. Also, the life of a DJ was not paying the bills. I returned to college and became a registered nurse.”

Amanda Marsh is married and has a daughter

After breaking up with Michel, Marsh married “a childhood friend” and had a daughter. She then got divorced and went on to marry a man named Chris Evans.

“I did marry a childhood friend, but that relationship ended. I have a beautiful daughter from that marriage. After my divorce, I went back to graduate school—while working full-time as a registered nurse and raising a toddler. I focused on my education and career. Ultimately, I have Match.com to thank for my love life. That’s how I met Chris. It has taken 18 years to find the love of my life and perfect career,” Marsh Caldwell told In Kansas City.

What ‘The Bachelor’ winner does professionally

Speaking with In Kansas City, Marsh Caldwell expanded on her job and what inspired her to pursue dermatology.

“I am a nurse practitioner specialized in dermatology,” Marsh Caldwell said. “I was driven by two reasons: 1) After the backlash of being curvy, full-figured body shamed (I personally find curves beautiful), I have dedicated my life to help others—friends or patients—feel good about themselves. We are our own worst critic. We do not need any extra voices in our head—especially now with social media and all these comparisons in our face. And 2) soon after the show aired, I was diagnosed with skin cancer at age 23. This was eye-opening. I had not been educated or had any awareness about sun protection. In fact, I was the girl with the baby oil and iodine or in a tanning bed.”

She continued, “I currently practice cosmetic and general dermatology. I am most passionate about patient-focused skin care, whether that’s helping with anti-aging regimens or educating on skin cancer and skin cancer detection.”