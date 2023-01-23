‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Ariel Frenkel? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

ABC’s reality TV dating show The Bachelor returns tonight with Zach Shallcross as the lead. Zach became a front-runner during Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, but ultimately, he left single. However, producers snagged him for the lead this season, and 30 different women lined up to stake their claim on his heart, including Ariel Frenkel. Here’s everything we know about The Bachelor 2023 star, including her age, Instagram, and what she does for a living.

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ stars Ariel Frenkel. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Ariel Frenkel from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023?

Ariel calls New York City home and, according to her ABC bio, considers herself a “thrill-seeker.” Her bio describes Ariel as “adventurous, sophisticated, and unapologetically herself.”

The blurb goes on to say Ariel is “looking for a man who can match her energy! Ariel comes from a big, loving Ukrainian family and is looking to find love like her parents have. She is a woman of the world and has traveled everywhere, from Europe to Asia to South America and more! When she’s not jet-setting, she loves exploring her hometown of New York City by going on long walks and listening to SZA. Ariel is truly hoping that Zach is her perfect match!”

Ariel’s “fun facts” list reading Architectural Digest as one of her favorite activities. She doesn’t mess around with Tarantulas under any circumstance, and dancing to Abba brings a smile to her face.

How old is Ariel Frenkel, and what does she do for a living?

Ariel is just a couple of years shy of 30 at 28 years old, and she works as a Marketing Executive in New York City. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ariel is a B2C Account Planner for the Financial Times, and she also freelances as a marketing consultant. The profile also says she graduated from George Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Sciences in 2016.

Where can you follow Ariel Frenkel on Instagram?

Ariel’s Instagram handle is @AFrenkel1. The New York City native is an avid traveler and foodie, and her page is filled with stunning photos from her trips, delicious food, and her beautiful family. With over 4,000 followers, Ariel is gradually adding to her base as fans become more and more interested in her journey during The Bachelor 2023.

What do spoilers suggest for Ariel Frenkel during her time on ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Reality Steve revealed several spoilers regarding this season of The Bachelor and some of those included Ariel. It looks like she participated in the first group date of the season that involved the women creating puppet shows for Zach. Ariel mentioned her Ukrainian heritage during her puppet show.

We also know that Ariel makes it as far as Hometown Dates this season with Zach. Reality Steve posted a photo showing Zach and Ariel in Washington Square Park, and then later, the two went to Sarge’s Deli and Diner in Murray Hill. Plus, the spoiler guru states that Ariel lands a spot in Zach’s final three. However, that’s where the spoilers end. So, it looks like fans will have to start watching The Bachelor 2023 when it premieres on Jan. 23 to see where it goes from there.

