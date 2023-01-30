After ‘The Bachelor,’ Zach Shallcross Wants to Follow His True Passion

The Bachelor star Zach Shallcross genuinely believes in old-fashioned romance. The 26-year-old is ready to begin a new, more settled phase of life. However, that doesn’t mean he still doesn’t have some wild oats to sow. The tech executive aims to follow his true passion following his season of The Bachelor. What could his future look like?

Zach Shallcross is an old-fashioned romantic

The Bachelor star described himself as an “old-fashioned romantic” when he competed on season 19 of The Bachelorette. It read, “Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind, and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick.”

The statement continued, “He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!”

As The Bachelor lead, his updated bio adds his heartbreak after Bachelorette Rachel Recchia ended their relationship. Zach’s bio also references his parents, who have been married for over 30 years. They’ve set an example of an enduring relationship he’s been striving for.

He’s hoping to find the woman he can make his forever love on this season of The Bachelor. But she had best have support for some big dreams Zach has yet to fulfill.

‘The Bachelor’ won’t diminish his big dreams

After graduating from California Polytechnic State University in 2019, Zach became a technology executive. His LinkedIn lists him as a Senior Cloud Technology Sales Executive at Oracle.

However, it’s music that stirs his soul. He was once in a band and pursued other entertainment jobs while a college student.

“I used to be in a rock band back in the day, and then I used to DJ many years in college,” Zach told Parade.

He’s planning to follow his big dreams and passion for music after his season of The Bachelor.

“I’ve kind of suppressed that over the past few years. But with the show, it’s coming back up,” Zach revealed. “I always had a love for [music] —if I could be in a rock band one day, that would be awesome.”

Zach Shallcross ensures ‘Bachelor’ fans his season will be ‘dramatic’

Easygoing Zach’s been the subject of fan speculation regarding what they fear will be the absence of dramatic content in season 27. Due to his lighthearted nature, some viewers think this season may not have the nail-biting excitement they’ve become used to from Bachelor leading men.

“To people that don’t think it’s dramatic, buckle up; it is,” Zach assured Bachelor Nation of the drama to come in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “There’s a lot of amazing, incredible moments throughout the show, but there’s also a lot of lows, as is life.”

“You’re put to the test constantly during this, and you’re trying to navigate it to the best of your ability, and you make mistakes,” Zach added. “But you’ll do anything when going through all this in the name of love or finding your best friend.”

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC Television.