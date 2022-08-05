‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Tyler Slid Into Rachel’s DMs Before She Was the Bachelorette

Tyler Norris is proving yet again that he is only here for Rachel Recchia on the 2022 season of The Bachelorette. The 26-year-old contestant declared his intentions early in his appearance on season 19 of The Bachelorette. He even messaged Rachel on Instagram before she was announced as the lead for the 2022 season.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers about Tyler Norris and The Bachelorette Season 19 in 2022.]

Tyler Norris and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Tyler Norris is only here for Rachel in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

During the 2022 season of The Bachelorette, it quickly became clear that Tyler Norris is only interested in Rachel. During the week 2 cocktail party, Tyler pulled Rachel aside so they could play a round of pop-a-shot. Later, after Tyler received a rose, he told the cameras, “I am all in on Rachel. No question about it. It’s Rachel every day.”

In week 3, Tyler made his intentions clear. He sat down with Gabby to tell her the truth. “I just felt a really good connection with Rachel,” he began. “I really do want to pursue that, and I want to be straight up with you, and I want to tell you that because I respect you so much, and you’re on your journey.”

Unlike when Hayden called Gabby “rough around the edges” and Jacob confessed that he wouldn’t continue if Gabby were the only Bachelorette, Gabby responded well to Tyler’s words. “Naturally, there are going to be men who gravitate more toward Rachel,” Gabby told the cameras. “Tyler is really sweet. He comes from such a genuine place, and he’s very respectful. I truly just think he’s being honest, and I appreciate it.”

Tyler reveals that he messaged Rachel before she was the Bachelorette

If fans had any doubt that Tyler Norris is 100% here for Rachel on The Bachelorette 2022, there’s now even more evidence. While appearing on the Click Bait podcast, Tyler told an interesting story about DMing Rachel before she was chosen as the Bachelorette.

“After the second episode [of Clayton’s season of The Bachelor], I was about two bottles of wine deep, and I’m watching the show, and I thought — since the day she got out of the limo, I thought Rachel was gorgeous,” Tyler stated.

“I was just like, ‘Why don’t I just DM her on Instagram?’ So I DMed her after the second week, and I said, ‘Hey, if things don’t work out with Clayton and you ever end up as the Bachelorette, sign me up because I would love to pursue you.'” A week later, Tyler was asked if he wanted to appear on The Bachelorette.

Tyler is officially on Team Rachel

By week 4 of The Bachelorette 2022, the men were split into two groups — one to pursue Gabby and the other for Rachel. Of course, Tyler is team Rachel, and he continues to have a strong connection with her. Tyler received a rose in week 4 and will continue onto The Bachelorette 2022 Week 5, which will take place in Bruges, Belgium.

New episodes of The Bachelorette 2022 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Location: Where Is Rachel and Gabby’s Season Filmed?