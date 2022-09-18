‘The Bachelorette’: Aven Explains His Comment About Getting ‘Caught Up’

The Bachelorette finale part 1 showed a heartwrenching breakup between Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia. Aven expressed hesitation about getting engaged in such a short amount of time, leading Rachel to send him home. During the pair’s conversation, Aven mentioned getting “caught up” in things. He recently elaborated on what that comment means.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones.]

Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel and Aven broke up during ‘The Bachelorette’ finale part 1

During The Bachelorette finale part 1, Aven met Rachel’s parents and her best friends Nate and Sam. Rachel’s friends asked Aven about his readiness to get engaged by the end of the season. He responded with uncertainty. Rachel, however, was under the impression that Aven was ready to leave The Bachelorette engaged.

Rachel’s friends expressed their concerns to her, leading to some difficult conversations between Aven and Rachel. Aven explained that he, without a doubt, wanted to be with Rachel. However, he hoped that the pair could spend more time together before he got down on one knee.

“I know that I might have been — I don’t know what it is — caught up a little bit in some of it,” Aven told Rachel. He further explained that he meant caught up “in saying that I thought I might have been ready for this in two weeks.”

Aven explains his comment about getting ‘caught up’

Although Aven assured Rachel that he wanted a future with her during The Bachelorette finale, she sent him home. Aven then appeared on an episode of The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. He elaborated on his comment about “getting caught up.”

“I think in that moment that was probably not the first choice of words I should have gone with,” Aven began. “What I was trying to explain to her is that we were going through all these different dates, and we were having all these different conversations. Things were just progressing so perfectly with us.”

“Me feeling like we were ready together to go forward with an engagement, I felt maybe that was coming from a place of being just kind of caught up in everything,” he continued.

“So when I had that adequate time to sit there, evaluate where I was at, evaluate where our relationship was at — I, unfortunately, didn’t get the chance to talk to her before meeting her family — but I just had some time to think about it. I had some new emotions and some new thoughts that came to how I was feeling, and that’s what I expressed to her family.”

Should ‘The Bachelorette’ end in engagement?

Aven’s time on The Bachelorette, as well as some of the drama surrounding Gabby and Erich, has opened up a discussion about the show ending in engagement. Plenty of fans understand where Aven is coming from.

“Aven is a realist. His parents are divorced. He understands the effects of a failed marriage and is acting with that in mind,” one Reddit user wrote. “It’s not contradictory to be ready for engagement with someone but want time to build to it.”

“Aven and Erich both are not wrong to say, ‘Hey, I wanna date ya and get to know you in the real world, and I see an engagement after that,'” another fan added. Some fans even think that The Bachelorette shouldn’t end in an engagement.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

