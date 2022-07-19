‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Chris Austin? Why Gabby and Rachel Kicked Him Off the Show

Episode 2 of The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia aired on July 18, 2022, and with it came some dramatic moments. Rachel said goodbye to one of the men before their One-on-One Date even finished, while Gabby discovered some disturbing news about Chris Austin. Ultimately, Gabby and Rachel kicked Chris out of the mansion. Here’s how it all went down.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette and Chris A.’s exit from the house.]

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Chris. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Chris Austin from ‘The Bachelorette’ with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

The Bachelorette’s Chris A. calls Redondo Beach, California, home. ABC’s bio for Chris reads, “Chris is an extremely driven person and has accomplished a lot in his life. Professionally, he knows what his goals are and exactly what he needs to do to accomplish them; but when it comes to love, the journey is just beginning. Chris is looking for someone ambitious, compassionate and secure. She should support Chris as he chases his goals but also work hard to accomplish the goals she has for herself. He needs a woman who will love him for the hard worker he is and not complain as the two of them work together toward greatness.”

The bio also mentions that Chris loves mangos and considers himself his own favorite author because he’s written two books. On top of that, apparently, isn’t afraid of anything. How is he not scared of a single thing? It’s simple – he “doesn’t choose fear.”

Here’s why ‘The Bachelorette’ Episode 2 ended with Chris A. getting kicked out

With so many men in the house, it’s hard for the audience to keep track of everything that happens. However, Chris A. made his presence loud and clear with some of the other guys in the mansion. After Gabby and Rachel chose some men for a group date in The Bachelorette Episode 2, Chris A. spoke up after not hearing his name called.

“Honestly, like, for you guys who are going, the six of you, there’s some people, including myself, who they [Rachel and Gabby] don’t need a test with right now, who they already know how they feel. But for those of you who are going, it’s awesome for you guys, so I hope you have a good time,” The Bachelorette contestant announced.

Later in The Bachelorette Episode 2, the women went on their One-on-One Dates. Chris A. began a conversation about the Fantasy Suites with some of the men in the house. He first told the men he “planned to be there all the way.”

Then he continued, “Ultimately, there’s definitely some dealbreakers for me. Especially if I’m talking about one person with who I would spend the rest of my life. For me, it would be a dealbreaker if we got down to the final four, which I plan to be in, and if we go into the Fantasy Suites and we have this sexual experience, and then the person I’m most interested in decides she’s going to have sex with multiple people, and she wants to feel it out, that would be the situation where I go, ‘Ok, I’m out.’”

The men told Gabby and Rachel about the comments

Of course, the men felt compelled to tell Gabby and Rachel about Chris A.’s comments. Neither of the women appreciated him thinking ahead to the Fantasy Suites before the second Rose Ceremony. His remarks sealed his fate. The Bachelorettes asked Chris A. to leave, but he continued defending his words. However, it was to no avail, and the night ended with him exiting the mansion and The Bachelorette for good.

Tune in on Monday nights on ABC to watch new episodes of The Bachelorette and see what other drama unfolds.

