‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Roby Sobieski Is the Younger Brother of This Popular ’90s Actor

ABC’s The Bachelorette returns tonight with the always-exciting “Men Tell All” episode. The action starts at 8:00 p.m., and fans might be surprised at who starts much of the drama. Roby Sobieski returns with apparent hopes to catch some of those elusive 15 minutes of fame. However, the Sobieski family knows quite a bit about stardom. Roby’s sister, Leelee Sobieski, starred in several popular movies in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Roby Sobieski | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia eliminated Roby in the first episode of ‘The Bachelorette’

You’re not alone if you don’t remember Roby from The Bachelorette. Roby’s 33 years old and hails from Los Angeles, California. He works as a magician. Of course, to no one’s surprise, Roby tried to wow the ladies with a magic trick during the limo arrivals. Unfortunately, Roby wasn’t able to put any love spells on Rachel or Gabby. They eliminated him during the first Rose Ceremony of the season.

RELATED: Meet Your Next ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast

Leelee Sobieski is Roby’s older sister

Nineties fans will immediately recognize the name Leelee Sobieski. The actor appeared in several hit movies during the late ’90s and early 2000s, like Never Been Kissed aside Drew Barrymore and Deep Impact with Elijah Wood. Sobieski also starred in the tearjerker Here on Earth with Josh Hartnett, as well as the Stanley Kubrick film Eyes Wide Shut with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

Roby did get bitten by the acting bug like his sister, but he still has a few credits to boast of his own on IMDb. Roby helped out on the set of Birds of Prey. Plus, he appeared as “Makeout Guy” in the Tina Fey movie Admission. However, it looks like Roby decided to pave his own way with his work as a magician.

Roby starts some unexpected drama during ‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’

Out of all the men from this season of The Bachelorette to start drama, our money was never on Roby. For one, Rachel and Gabby eliminated Roby on night one. Second, he came across as relatively soft-spoken and didn’t engage in any conflict. However, according to Reality Steve, he shows up to the “Men Tell All” with plenty to get off his chest. Reality Steve said that his sources tell him that Roby calls a lot of the men out for their actions throughout the season. We aren’t sure exactly what he’s upset about or who, in particular, bothers him so much. Still, the guys didn’t take his opinion seriously because he was eliminated so early in the season.

The only other somewhat dramatic moments during the “Men Tell All” revolve around Nate Mitchell. Two of Nate’s ex-girlfriends claimed he two-timed them, but the revelation doesn’t cause much of a stir. Instead, it’s Roby who arrives with opinions galore.

Tune in tonight to The Bachelorette on ABC to watch the “Men Tell All.”

RELATED: Tino Franco’s Dad, Joe Franco, Calls Bachelor Data Creator a ‘Nerd’ in Bratty Facebook Post