‘The Bachelorette’: Does Rachel Recchia Leave the Season Early?

ABC’s The Bachelorette returns tonight as Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey head into week three. So far, the season has already proven to be quite complicated. It seems as though no one really thought through the logistics of two women choosing from the same group of men, and it looks like it begins to come to ahead in the July 25, 2022, episode.

Does ‘The Bachelorette’ star Rachel leave the season early? | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Every season of The Bachelorette claims to be the most dramatic season yet, but this time there might be some truth behind those words. On Rachel’s first one-on-one date of the season, she chose Jordan Vandergriff to accompany her. The pair spent the day in a zero-gravity plane and kissed for the first time, but Rachel didn’t feel a spark. Jordan and Rachel had a very awkward dinner together before Rachel chose to cut their time short. She sent Jordan home before the date ended.

However, Jordan held no hard feelings for Rachel and defended her in a recent Instagram post. He wrote in his caption, “Thank you for giving us a chance. Thank you for following your heart. Thank you for being a beautiful person, inside and out.”

His Instagram post continues: “I am eternally grateful to have had the opportunity to get to know you and play a little part in your journey to find your forever. I wish you nothing but happiness and LOVE! As for me, this journey we call life… continues.”

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Chris Austin? Why Gabby and Rachel Kicked Him Off the Show

A clip for week 3 of ‘The Bachelorette’ shows Rachel Recchia telling the cameras that she wants to leave

The first part of the previews for The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3 shows Jacob Rapini explaining to Gabby that he “wouldn’t have the heart to go on” if she was the only Bachelorette. The words stung, and later, Gabby told producers in a confessional,” ‘I don’t want a woman like you.’ It hurts to hear. I don’t know if I have the capacity to keep doing this week after week.”

However, it’s Rachel audiences hear declare that she’s quitting the show. After she offers a rose to Alec Garza, he tells her that “he’s there for Gabby.” In the following scene, Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer announces to the men, “This whole thing just is not working for them.” Of course, the men seem shocked at the news.

In tonight’s episode, fans watch as Rachel walks away from the camera in tears and says, “I’m leaving. I’m literally quitting.” But does The Bachelorette star Rachel actually leave the season early?

Despite the rejections from some of the men in the cast, it looks like both women make it to the end of the season. Speaking with ET, Rachel said, “Ups and downs of the whole journey are so crazy. It’s never linear. It’s great and it’s bad. It’s like you’re going back and forth every single day. It’s a struggle, but it’s worth it.”

And we’re back…! #TheBachelorette is all-new TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu @BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/F50P9XU5Xa — Jesse James Palmer (@JessePalmerTV) July 25, 2022

Rachel says all the heartbreak and tears are worth it in the end

Rachel explained how difficult their time on the show was, but Gabby clarified their “moments of self-doubt” happened early in filming.

“We were making mistakes. Everyone was making mistakes. It’s a first time around. But we just learned through it and things just happen the way that they needed. We’re really happy,” she said. “… I think we both just really trusted how we were feeling and really just went with it,” Rachel said.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Johnny DePhillipo? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022