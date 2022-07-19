‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Windey Breaks Down at Jacob Rapini’s Rejection

The Bachelorette returned with more drama to spice up the night in week two on July 18, 2022. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, the two leads this season, went on their first One-on-One Dates, but one of them ended on a sad note. However, the women shed even more tears in next week’s episode of The Bachelorette when Jacob Rapini rejects Gabby.

Who is Jacob Rapini on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of ‘The Bachelorette?’

Jacob made one of the most memorable entrances in the premiere episode of The Bachelorette this season. Most of the Bachelorette Season 19 contestants competing for the hearts of either Gabby or Rachel showed up in a limousine before attempting to wow the ladies with a witty line. However, Jacob decided against modern transportation. Instead, he showed up on a white horse. Plus, rather than wearing a conventional suit and tie, Jacob vetoed a shirt altogether and slicked himself up with some body oil.

The 27-year-old mortgage broker’s Bachelorette bio from ABC says he “knows exactly what he wants in a wife. He admits he’s picky, but since he’s looking for a love to last a lifetime, he doesn’t see that as a bad thing. Jacob’s ideal wife will turn heads with her looks wherever she goes and have beauty on the inside that matches. For Jacob, keeping his fitness routine in check is high on the priority list, so his ideal partner should want to maintain a healthy lifestyle and be able to have fun working up a sweat both in and out of the gym. Jacob is ready to let his guard down when he meets someone who checks all of his boxes.”

Jacob Rapini rejects Gabby Windey’s advances in ‘The Bachelorette’ Week 3

Other than his arrival on a white steed, Jacob didn’t get much screen time in the first two episodes of The Bachelorette. However, that all looks to change in next week’s episode. The previews for week three show the women continuing their journey to find love. The Bachelorettes participate in a photo shoot with the men, and Rachel enjoys alone time with Zach Shallcross. The previews also give the audience a glimpse at Gabby and Jacob’s theme for pictures which involves Jacob not wearing any clothes.

However, it looks like Gabby is the only one feeling a connection between them. Juxtaposed against Rachel’s romantic date, viewers see Jacob break some bad news to Gabby.

“If you were the only person here, I don’t think I would have the heart to continue,” Jacob explains. The video then shows Gabby wiping tears from her eyes.

“‘I don’t want a woman like you.’ It hurts to hear,” Gabby says, crying to the cameras.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey take a stand against the men

Everyone watching The Bachelorette knows the season grows more complicated, but with Gabby and Rachel both as leads, they encounter brand new issues. Fans watched as Rachel asked Gabby, “Because there’s two of us, they think they can act that way?”

The previews end with The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer telling the men, “This whole thing? It’s just not working.”

Tune in next Monday night on ABC to watch The Bachelorette and see how Jacob and Gabby’s conversation plays out.

