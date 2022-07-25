‘The Bachelorette’ Tonight July 25, 2022: Start Time, Spoilers and More for Week 3

The Bachelorette returned with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on July 11, 2022, and already the season is proving to be much more complicated than expected. However, that potentially means more drama for the fans, and let’s be honest. That’s what we all want. Keep reading to find out if The Bachelorette is on tonight, the start time, length, and spoilers for week three.

‘The Bachelorette’ tonight – start time and length for week 3

Fans of ABC’s reality TV dating show, The Bachelorette, is on tonight, July 25, 2022. It picks up after last week’s Rose Ceremony. The start time for The Bachelorette is at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and airs from 8:00-10:00 p.m. However, don’t stress out if you don’t have access to traditional cable. Viewers can watch the show as it airs if they have a Hulu Live subscription. However, if you only subscribe to the basic Hulu plan, you’ll have to wait until the episode drops on the streaming platform tomorrow morning.

What’s the synopsis for ‘The Bachelorette’ tonight?

After Chris A.’s dramatic exit, tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette looks to dive right back into the action as the women try to find love with one of the men competing on the show.

ABC’s synopsis reads, “Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances2 the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each other’s lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabby’s one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fan—grandpa John—which begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family?”

The synopsis continues, “Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything.”

Potential spoilers for ‘The Bachelorette’ Week 3

Since the first episode, both Gabby and Rachel seem confused about the rules for this season of The Bachelorette. Even host Jesse Palmer couldn’t give them any help when they asked how everything was supposed to work. He replied something along the lines of “This is your journey,” which was helpful to absolutely no one.

With two women choosing from the same group of men, it’s bound to become complicated as the available options are whittled away. However, Gabby and Rachel told the men last week that the roses they received came from both of them. Now, that move looks like it might come back to haunt them. The previews for this week show Jacob rejecting Gabby by saying he’s only there for Rachel. Clips from the season overall also show a few men declining Rachel’s roses which causes her to question everything. At one point, we hear Rachel say she doesn’t want to be on the show any longer. This leads some of us to wonder whether or not she lasts throughout the entire season.

Find out tonight on The Bachelorette on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m!

