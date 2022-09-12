Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on Tonight, Sept. 12, 2022? When to Watch and What to Expect for Rachel and Gabby’s Finale

Welcome back, folks! It’s Monday, which usually means ABC has The Bachelorette on the schedule for tonight’s programming. This season, starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, featured several hiccups, but the women have finally reached the end of their journey. So, is The Bachelorette on tonight? Keep reading to learn about the finale schedule, what to expect, and more.

[WARNING: This article contains potential spoilers regarding The Bachelorette finale.]

Rachel and Gabby discussing whether or not they’ll take a free cruise if offered. (Probably.) | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on tonight, Sept. 12, 2022?

Last week audiences watched a special two-part episode of The Bachelorette. The first half focused on Rachel’s date with Aven Jones, while the second half featured the “Men Tell All.” However, Monday Night Football returns this week, which means no new episode of The Bachelorette. Instead, the final two episodes of the season will air on Sept. 13 and Sept. 20. Both of those dates fall on Tuesdays.

The time the episodes begin remains the same. Both parts of the two-part Bachelorette finale start at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Hulu subscribers can watch the following day on the streaming platform.

Host Jesse Palmer promises ‘most emotional ‘Bachelorette’ finale of all time’

Since the beginning of The Bachelor universe, the hosts promised audiences the most shocking moments to air on television every week. Obviously, the statement has long since lost its luster. During the “Men Tell All,” Palmer told cameras that something was about to happen to change the audience’s lives forever.

Ok, this was new, so call us intrigued.

Except it wasn’t for all of the audience. It was only for the live studio audience.

And it was a cruise… that audience members likely had to pay tax on, schedule within three months, and find a way to travel to Miami, Florida, in order to take said cruise.

In the teaser for The Bachelorette finale, Palmer announces that ABC plans to air the finale on two different nights, set a week apart. The host somberly tells the cameras, “Things have just been so emotional, so dramatic for both Gabby and Rachel that we felt it was right to take a moment and to prepare ourselves for the shocking events that are about to take place, events that are going to take both Rachel’s and Gabby’s lives forever.”

(Are they getting a cruise too, Jesse?)

The only way any of us will be shocked is if they cancel The Bachelorette because everyone knows the series will survive the apocalypse.

Who Gabby and Rachel get engaged to in ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, according to Reality Steve

Teasers for The Bachelorette finale seem to imply that Gabby leaves the season single, and honestly, it wouldn’t shock us. Both women were put through the wringer by the men on the show and the lack of direction from producers. However, spoiler guru Reality Steve says not to worry. Rachel and Gabby both leave engaged. Rachel accepts a proposal from Tino Franco, while Gabby says yes to Erich Schwer.

Tune in tomorrow night, Sept. 13, 2022, to catch part one of The Bachelorette finale.

