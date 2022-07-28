‘The Bachelorette’ Star Zach Shallcross Calls Rachel Recchia ‘the One’

The Bachelorette returned with episode 3 on July 25, 2022, and fans watched as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia struggled with the new format this season. Both women choosing from the same group of men proved to be more complicated than expected as some of the men showed up with a particular Bachelorette in mind. However, in week three, Rachel hit it off with Zach Shallcross, and it looks like he’s all in on Rachel.

‘The Bachelorette’ stars, Zach and Rachel, share a kiss. | (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

When they attended a VIP movie night, Rachel and Zach got to strut their stuff on the red carpet. First, the pair tried on several different outfits with the help of Queer Eye star Karamo. While some of the clothing options were showier than either Rachel or Zach are used to, they both decided on something more traditional to wear. Rachel wore a floor-length sparkly gown, and Zach chose a black tuxedo.

As photographers snapped their photos on the red carpet, Rachel told the producers, “Having Zach by my side is so perfect. And he’s just making me feel comfortable in a situation I’ve never been in before.”

Exiting the red carpet, The Bachelorette stars walked into an empty movie theater, and Zach said, “This all feels like a dream, to be honest.”

They watched a video montage of each of them as children played on the big screen with messages from their moms at the end of the movie. Zach and Rachel teared up at the sweet moment, and Rachel gave Zach her rose at the end of the night.

Zach Shallcross knew Rachel Recchia was ‘the one’ after a round of putt-putt golf

Surprisingly, Rachel and Zach didn’t get any time together in The Bachelorette Episode 1. In a recent interview on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Zach told hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young he felt a connection with Rachel when they played mini-golf at the mansion on the second night.

“From then on, we had this spark and connection. We were laughing and had a great time. It’s not strange to say, but it was crazy how quick I knew ‘I’m here for her. It’s pretty clear. I don’t need any validation for this. She’s the one,” Zach explained.

The 25-year-old tech executive even said it was “the most magical date he’s ever been on.”

‘The Bachelorette’ star Zach Shallcross describes this season of the show as ‘incredibly romantic’

The Bachelor Happy Hour hosts always asked Zach to describe this season of The Bachelorette with Rachel and Gabby in a few words. He chose “incredibly romantic,” and Becca responded, “It sounds like someone had a good journey!”

Zach laughed at the remark, and then both Becca and Michelle said they believe he’s definitely the man for Rachel. We already know Zach makes it to Rachel’s top four in the show, but does he get that coveted final rose? Fans have to wait and find out for themselves.

New episodes of The Bachelorette air on Monday nights on ABC.

