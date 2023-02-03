The Beatles Describe the Origin of Their ‘Mop Top’ Hairstyle

The Beatles were a “mop top” band, known for their unique rock music and shaggy haircuts. Paul McCartney even said at first, the band members’ hair was “average” length — before their Abbey Road era, that is. Here’s what we know about this band and their hairstyles.

The Beatles sported different hairstyles throughout their career

The Beatles (musicians George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr) circa 1965 | Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images

Together, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr made up the Beatles, making a name for themselves with songs like “Let It Be,” “Strawberry Fields Forever,” and “Don’t Let Me Down.”

When they first started writing and recording music, the band often wore suits and sported similar hairstyles. The Beatles’ hairdresser, Leslie Cavendish, elaborated on his time working with the band during an interview with Beatles Story.

“There were never any discussions about styling their hair just like their music, the hair evolved but their hair was always trimmed,” he said. “John’s hair wasn’t as thick as the others, it needed trimming otherwise the ends would break off. From Sgt. Pepper his hair was shorter, he had sideburns and started to let it grow longer.”

The Beatles weren’t trying to do a ‘gimmick’ with their long hair

The Beatles were trendsetters with their music, becoming one of the first UK groups to score big in the United States. They also made an impact with their long, shaggy hair, especially during the band’s early years.

During a 1964 press conference (via Beatles Interviews), the band was asked about their iconic “mop-top” hairstyle. John Lennnon said they met each other with long hair, with Harrison agreeing that the long locks existed before their fame.

“Well, it wasn’t really THIS long, but it was longer than average,” McCartney said in the same interview. “It wasn’t just an idea that we suddenly got saying, you know, ‘Haha, that’ll be a gimmick.’”

“In fact, we didn’t even know it was a gimmick until somebody told us it was, you know,” he added. “Somebody kept asking, you know… People from the press said ‘What’s with the hair?’ ‘It’s like everybody else’s, isn’t it?’ We were a bit stupid in those days.”

In one interview Paul McCartney responded to a rumor regarding the Beatles wearing wigs. The songwriter confirmed that’s false.

John Lennon of the Beatles and Yoko Ono advocated for ‘hair peace’

Even outside of his work with the Beatles, John Lennon advocated for peace with his hair. During his infamous honeymoon “Bed-In for Peace” with Yoko Ono, there was a poster that read “hair peace,” presumably referencing his long hairstyle.

Of course, this songwriter released tracks like “Give Peace a Chance” and “Imagine.” The Beatles all sported extra long hair during their Abbey Road era, which included “Come Together” and “Here Comes the Sun.”

Even today Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney sport unique haircuts. Now, music by the Beatles is available on most major streaming platforms.