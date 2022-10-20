How The Beatles Forced a Florida Venue to Have Its First Non-Segregated Concert

The Beatles had a massive impact on the music scene in the UK, but the band was also influential in the US. Not only was their music wildly successful across the country, but they also used their influence to change specific policies. In 1964, The Beatles were able to force a Florida venue to have its first non-segregated concert.

The Beatles performed the first non-segregated concert in Florida

George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon | Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images)

In 1964, The Beatles performed in Jacksonville, FL, while touring the US. Segregation was still prevalent in America, especially in the south. While Hurricane Dora had just damaged the state, the story many were talking about was The Beatles concert at the Gator Bowl.

Florida had a long history of having segregated concerts. However, The Beatles were aware of this and refused to perform at any venue with a segregated audience. According to Salon.com, the promoters were against giving in to the band’s demands. However, the 32,000-seat-stadium was sold out, and the gigantic payday won.

John Lennon openly shared his thoughts on segregated concerts at the time, saying, “We never play to segregated audiences, and we aren’t going to start now. I’d sooner lose our appearance money.”

The Beatles refused to play at segregated venues

The Beatles were adamant about not performing at segregated concert venues and even put it in their contracts. According to BBC, the contract specifies The Beatles “not be required to perform in front of a segregated audience.” The Beatles were open supporters of the civil rights movement in the US, with Paul McCartney writing the song “Blackbird“ to represent the struggle for racial equality in America.

In a 1964 interview with CBS News, McCartney discussed the band’s stance toward segregation. The singer said he thought it was “stupid” and found it troubling that many treated other races like animals. He said there were no segregated concerts in the UK, and if there were any, they would refuse to play at those as well.

Paul McCartney continues to stand up against racism

While The Beatles are no more, Paul McCartney continues to raise his voice against racism. In 2020, McCartney posted on his social media a lengthy response to George Floyd’s death and the protests that emerged worldwide. In his message, McCartney brought up the Jacksonville concert from 1964, saying “it felt wrong” to perform in front of a segregated crowd. The British singer is disturbed that racism is still a prevalent problem almost 60 years later.

“I feel sick and angry that here we are almost 60 years later, and the world is in shock at the horrific scenes of the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of police racism, along with the countless others that came before,” McCartney shared in his tweet.

Ringo Starr shared his own message following McCartney’s tweet, showing support to the Black Lives Matter protestors. He sent “peace, love, and continuous support” to everyone marching and protesting. McCartney and Starr continue The Beatles’ fight for racial justice, and Lennon and George Harrison would most likely be following in their footsteps if they were still here.

