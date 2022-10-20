The Beatles’ Song ‘Happiness Is a Warm Gun’ Was Banned on the Radio — but Not for Anything to Do With Firearms

Many people believe The Beatles are often talking about drugs in their music. However, The Beatles are creative with their drug references, so it can be hard to tell. The band’s song “Happiness is a Warm Gun” was banned on the radio for alluding to drugs. However, The Beatles claim the lyrics to this song were misunderstood.

‘Happiness is a Warm Gun’ was banned for possibly alluding to drugs

“Happiness is a Warm Gun” is a song by The Beatles released as a part of their 1968 album The Beatles (also known as “The White Album”). Shortly after the song’s release, it was banned on the radio as many believed the title was a reference to shooting up drugs. However, many members of The Beatles claim the title came from an advertisement in the US for firearms.

In an appearance on The Dick Cavett Show, John Lennon, who wrote the song, says he saw the line on the front of a gun magazine. He thought it was “crazy,” but he wanted to write a song about it. In a 1968 interview with Radio Luxembourg, Paul McCartney backs Lennon’s claim, explaining how shocked he was by how guns were advertised in America.

“The idea of the ‘Happiness Is A Warm Gun’ thing is from an advert in an American paper. It said, ‘Happiness is a warm gun’, sort of thing, and it was ‘Get ready for the long hot summer with a rifle,’ you know, ‘Come and buy them now!’ It was an advert in a gun magazine. And it was so sick, you know, the idea of ‘Come and buy your killing weapons,’ and ‘Come and get it.’ But it’s just such a great line, ‘Happiness Is A Warm Gun’ that John sort of took that and used that as a chorus. And the rest of the words… I think they’re great words, you know. It’s a poem. And he finishes off, ‘Happiness Is A Warm Gun, yes it is.”

John Lennon explained what The Beatles song is actually about

In the book, All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview With John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Lennon addressed what the phrase “Happiness is a Warm Gun” means. He says it has nothing to do with drugs and interpreted the line to be the joy one feels after shooting another person or animal.

“A gun magazine was sitting around, and the cover was the picture of a smoking gun. The title of the article, which I never read, was ‘Happiness is a Warm Gun.’ I took it as the idea of happiness after having shot somebody. Or some animal.”

However, Lennon does admit that there is a sexual connotation to some of the lyrics.

“That was the beginning of my relationship with Yoko and I was very sexually orientated then. When we weren’t in the studio, we were in the bed.”

Many of The Beatles songs were banned for possible drug references

“Happiness is a Warm Gun” is just one of many songs that were banned due to possible drug references. Examples include “I Am the Walrus,” “A Day in the Life,” and “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” The Beatles denied referring to drugs in many of these songs, but interpretations by others led to these songs being banned for a specific amount of time.

