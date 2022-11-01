The Beatles Song That Holds the Guinness World Record for 1st Song Beamed Into Deep Space

The Beatles were wildly successful worldwide. The band formed in the U.K. but became superstars in the U.S. and several other countries. In 2008, their music could even be heard in space as NASA beamed “Across the Universe” into deep space, making The Beatles the first musical act to go where no act had gone before.

‘Across the Universe’ by The Beatles debuted in 1969

The Beatles (Paul McCartney, Pete Best, George Harrison, and John Lennon) | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“Across the Universe” is a song by The Beatles that debuted in December 1969. The song was a part of a charity compilation album No One’s Gonna Change Our World. A second version was released on the 1970 Let it Be album. “Across the Universe” is one of the band’s most psychedelic songs and has been covered by many other artists, including David Bowie.

The song was written by John Lennon and credited to Lennon-McCartney. In a 1970 Rolling Stone interview, Lennon called “Across the Universe” one of his best lyrics.

“In fact, it could be the best,” Lennon said. “It’s good poetry, or whatever you call it, without chewin’ it. See, the ones I like are the ones that stand as words without melody. They don’t have to have any melody, like a poem, you can read them.”

In 2007, Across the Universe became a jukebox movie-musical featuring the music of The Beatles. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and underperformed at the box office, but it has gained a following over the years.

‘Across the Universe’ became the first song to be beamed into space

In 2008, NASA beamed “Across the Universe” to celebrate multiple anniversaries, including the 50th anniversary of NASA and the 40th anniversary of “Across the Universe.” It also celebrated 50 years since the launch of Explorer I, the first American satellite, and the 45th anniversary of the Deep Space Network.

According to Guinness World Records, this milestone was achieved by NASA sending the song to space at a speed of 186,000 miles/sec. The transmission was aimed at the North Star, Polaris, 431 light years away from Earth. Paul McCartney shared a message with NASA to celebrate this achievement.

“Amazing! Well done, NASA!” McCartney shared. “Send my love to the aliens. All the best, Paul.”

Paul McCartney was the first artist to broadcast a concert to space

While “Across the Universe” was the first song beamed into space, McCartney beat NASA to the punch by performing the first concert broadcast to space. On Nov. 12, 2005, the former Beatle made contact with astronauts Bill McArthur and Valeri Tokarev on the International Space Station from his performance at Arrowhead Pond (now the Honda Center) in Anaheim, California.

“We thank the people at NASA for giving us this opportunity to do this remarkable thing and get up there and see you guys,” McCartney expressed from the stage. “We wish you all the very best for the rest of your mission.”

The broadcast reportedly lasted 15 minutes and included a conversation between McCartney and the astronauts. The British singer played “Good Day Sunshine” from The Beatles’ Revolver album and “English Tea” from his 2005 album Chaos and Creation in the Backyard.

