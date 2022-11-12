The Beatles Song That Holds the Guinness World Record for Most Advance Sales for a Single

The Beatles hold many records due to their immense popularity. Several of their singles and albums have records in sales, streams, and performances on the charts. The Beatles’ song “Can’t Buy Me Love” holds an impressive record for the most advance sales for a single.

‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ broke the record for most advance sales for a single

The Beatles (Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon) | CBS via Getty Images

“Can’t Buy Me Love” debuted in 1964 as the A-side of their sixth single. The Beatles had already become superstars, and many hardcore fans were anticipating their next song. The single currently holds the Guinness World Record for most advance sales. The track sold 2.7 million worldwide before it was released on March 21, 1964.

The song was also included on the album A Hard Day’s Night. “Can’t Buy Me Love” was written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and is about how material desires cannot match the feeling that love brings. Many believed the song could be about prostitution, but McCartney addressed the media in a 1966 news conference, saying that interpretation went too far.

“I think you can put any interpretation you want on anything, but when someone suggests that ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ is about a prostitute, I draw the line,” McCartney said.

The song is one of The Beatles’ most successful tracks

In addition to the record, “Can’t Buy Me Love” is one of The Beatles’ best-performing songs on the charts. In the U.S., the song peaked at No. 1 for five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 10 weeks. In the U.K., “Can’t Buy Me Love” peaked at No. 1 for 3 weeks on the official charts and remained on the chart for 15 weeks.

The album A Hard Day’s Night also was commercially successful. In the U.S., the album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks, the second-longest streak behind Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. It remained on the chart for 56 weeks. In the U.K., the album also reached No. 1 on the official charts, remained No. 1 for 21 weeks, and stayed on the chart for 39 weeks.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” was also included in the movie A Hard Day’s Night, released in 1964. The movie grossed over 11 million worldwide and received a positive response from critics.

‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ is also included on another record-breaking album

“Can’t Buy Me Love” is also a part of the compilation album 1. Released in 2000, 1 features every song by The Beatles that reached No. 1 on the charts. The album currently holds the record for the fastest-selling album ever. Upon its release, the album sold 3.6 million copies on its first day and 13.5 million copies worldwide in its first month.

The album also charted tremendously well, reaching No. 1 in the U.S., and the U.K. 1 was remixed and re-released in 2011 and had deluxe editions released in 2015 by Apple Records.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Reveals the Moment He Knew The Beatles Were ‘Changing the World’