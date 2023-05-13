The Beatles Song Paul McCartney Says Still Gets Played in the Club

The Beatles have impacted every generation. Despite being over 60 years old, modern audiences still recognize The Beatles’ music, and many listen to it consistently. However, it’s not exactly music that would get played in the club, as that’s typically pop and dance songs. Still, Paul McCartney said he heard one song by The Beatles at a party, and everyone kept dancing.

‘Twist and Shout’ was a massive hit for The Beatles

Paul McCartney | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Desert Trip

“Twist and Shout” is a 1961 song written by Bert Berns and Phil Medley. The Top Notes originally recorded the track but it didn’t become a hit until it was covered by The Isley Brothers in 1962. The Isley Brothers’ version reached No. 17 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 42 on the U.K. Singles chart.

The eccentric dance track skyrocketed in popularity after it was covered by The Beatles in 1963 on their debut album, Please Please Me. It was later released in the U.S. as a single in 1964, where it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It failed to reach No. 1 because The Beatles’ own “Can’t Buy Me Love” held that spot.

Paul McCartney said The Beatles’ version of ‘Twist and Shout’ still gets played in the club

“Twist and Shout” may be an old song, but it’s become iconic for every generation, and it’s easy to recognize and memorize. The lyrics are straightforward, and it has an infectious beat that anyone can dance to. In an interview with American Songwriter, Paul McCartney said he was surprised to hear “Twist and Shout” at a party, but it worked because so many people knew that song by The Beatles.

“I’ve been to some parties where it’s mainly club music and a bunch of young people… and then suddenly they’ll put on ‘Twist & Shout,’ but it works,” McCartney said. “It’s a good dance song.”

John Lennon was ‘ashamed’ of his performance of the song

While Paul McCartney played an essential role in The Beatles’ version, John Lennon’s intense vocal performance made the song stand out. The recording session occurred after the band had already recorded for 12 hours. Lennon’s voice was shot, but the band still decided to record the song then and there. In The Beatles Anthology, Lennon said he was “bitterly ashamed” of his performance on the song because he could tell that it wasn’t his best work.

“My voice wasn’t the same for a long time after, every time I swallowed it was like sandpaper,” Lennon said. “I was always bitterly ashamed of it because I could sing it better than that, but now it doesn’t bother me. You can hear that I’m just a frantic guy doing his best.”

Even if Lennon disapproved of his performance, his strained vocals almost make the song what it is. A more polished version wouldn’t give it the gnarly sound that makes it so infectious. While he might have been in pain, we thank Lennon for fighting through it to deliver this catchy track.