The Beatles and The Rolling Stones Almost Merged to Form a Recording Studio

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones were competitors during the 1960s, but it was mainly friendly, and the two often cooperated. If one released an album or single, the other would avoid doing so simultaneously. The two bands dominated the charts then and almost formed a business merger to develop a recording studio.

Rumors emerged that The Beatles and The Rolling Stones were going to enter a business merger

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones never published any music together, but they did have a solid working relationship. The Beatles actually helped their fellow band by giving them “I Wanna Be Your Man”, one of their first significant hits. In 1967, A Melody Maker article containing rumors of a potential business merger between the two bands was released.

‘It’s highly possible that the two groups will get together for fresh business ventures, but there is no chance of any sort of co-operation on a record as the two groups are contracted to rival record companies,” Beatles press officer Tony Barrow said. “One idea they’re discussing is obtaining a recording studio where they can each make their own records and possibly record other artists. And there is a possibility of future intriguing schemes. These could include a talent school.”

Mick Jagger later confirmed there were talks with Paul McCartney in an interview with Disc Magazine.

“It’s nothing fantastic, just something Paul [McCartney] and I talked about,” Jagger expressed. “We’d like to build the best recording studios in the world. It would be like five years ahead of its time. A record label together is another possibility.”

The recording studio had the support from other artists

Many artists recorded their music at various studios worldwide, such as Abbey Road Studios and Trident Studios. The idea of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones forming their own studio was intriguing for the industry as it would give artists more control. Pete Townshend of The Who gave his stamp of approval for this merger.

​​”This is a great idea. We virtually record ourselves anyway – but the Beatles and the Stones between them should be able to get one of the best-equipped studios in London, which will help the small groups they take on immensely,” Townshend said via Far Out. “These small groups will be able to have the best instead of the rubbish they often have to put up with. I knew of one very promising group who used to get fed up because their recording company would only allow them an hour to do a session, which is hopeless. The Beatles-Stones idea will end all that bullshit.”

Graham Nash of The Hollies also shared his support, saying, “I think the whole thing sounds like a very good idea. There’s certainly a lack of facilities on the recording scene here. There are often a lot of problems to overcome before you get what you want. We’ve already formed our own recording production company for ourselves and to record people. The business could only benefit from what the Beatles and Stones plan.”

Unfortunately, the merger never happened

It seemed like plans for the recording studio were moving forward. Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger had joined forces to produce a few songs for an album by Marianne Faithfull. However, the merger fell through as contractual obligations kept the dream team from joining forces. It’s unfortunate because The Beatles and The Rolling Stones combined would have been a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.