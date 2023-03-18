The Best ’90 Day Fiancè’ Villain in Show History

90 Day Fiancé has featured some of the most lovable couples, but the villains often steal the spotlight. From lying partners to controlling family members, 90 Day Fiancé has had its fair share of memorable ones. But who is the best 90 Day Fiancé villain in show history? Here’s who we think should take the title.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

Anfisa is the best ’90 Day Fiancé’ villain

Without a doubt, the title of the best 90 Day Fiancé villain goes to Jorge Nava’s ex-wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko. The Russian beauty first appeared on the show in season four, when she was introduced as Jorge’s fiancé. Her manipulative behavior, aggressive attitude, and insatiable thirst for money made her a compelling and unforgettable character on the show.

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

Anfisa was born in Russia in 1995 and grew up in Moscow. She moved to the United States in 2014 after meeting Jorge online. Jorge was a businessman from California, and the two quickly began a long-distance relationship. Anfisa was attracted to Jorge’s wealth and the luxurious lifestyle he promised her, and he was attracted to her beauty.

From the beginning, Anfisa clarified that she was only interested in Jorge for his money. Her demands for expensive gifts, her dismissive attitude toward Jorge, and her dry humor made her an instant villain.

Anfisa’s toxic behavior on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Things between Anfisa and Jorge quickly turned rocky when she arrived in the United States. Jorge’s financial situation was not as stable as he had made it out to be, and she was disappointed with the lack of extravagance in her new life.

Anfisa demanded expensive gifts, and Jorge felt pressured to meet her demands. Things quickly went south when Anfisa discovered that Jorge had lied about not being a millionaire. When Anfisa found out that Jorge was hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, she snapped. Jorge continued working long hours to try to salvage his marriage, but she was also upset with that.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

When Jorge wouldn’t answer Anfisa’s phone calls, she would remotely reset his phone even if he was at work. Jorge’s lies would cause Anfisa to freak out, and they ended up arguing all of the time. One of the most quotable lines in90 Day Fiancé history comes from one of their arguments. Who can forget Anfisa’s iconic line, “Bring me my red bag with the makeup!”

As the season progressed, Anfisa’s behavior only got worse. She would often publicly berate Jorge, insulting his weight and belittling him in front of his friends. Her aggressive behavior even resulted in her scratching Jorge’s face during an argument. She even keyed the word “idiot” on the side of his car.

A softer side of Anfisa

Despite her villainous behavior, Anfisa’s story was one of the most compelling on the show. Viewers couldn’t help but be drawn in by her beauty and thirst for money and power. As the season progressed, viewers saw glimpses of Anfisa’s vulnerability as she revealed the traumatic events from her past that had led her to become so obsessed with money.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

Anfisa’s hard exterior broke as she told viewers about her childhood living in poverty in Russia, being raised by her grandmother, and dreaming of a life where she and her family didn’t worry about money.

And even on her wedding day to Jorge, there was no hint of toxicity as tears streamed down her face as she talked about her love for Jorge. Some 90 Day Fiancé fans who had automatically labeled her a gold digger or a villain thought at this moment that they had unfairly judged her.

And that’s why Anfisa stands out as the best villain of the entire franchise. Whether you loved her or hated her, there’s no denying that Anfisa left a lasting impact on 90 Day Fiancé and will go down in history as one of the show’s most iconic villains.