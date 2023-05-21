The Best Episode From Each Season of ‘Sex and the City’

Sex and the City was one of the most groundbreaking shows of its time. While much about the series hasn’t aged well, it remains a cult classic that amasses new fans with each passing day. While there were many wonderful Sex and the City episodes produced, there are a few that stand out. We’ve collected our favorite episode from each season for your consideration.

The cast of ‘Sex and the City’ | 1999 Paramount Pictures

Season 1

Season 1 of Sex and the City focused heavily on Carrie Bradshaw’s sex column. That doesn’t mean the best episode heavily concentrated on Carrie, though. The absolute best episode of the inaugural season centered largely around Samantha Jones.

In episode 9, “The Turtle and the Hare,” the girls deal with the emotional fallout of attending a friend’s wedding. Feeling dejected, Samantha agrees to spend time with Bernie Turtletaub, a man with awful breath. Samantha tries to change his style and adjust his behavior to make him into a man she finds acceptable to date. It didn’t work, but hearing Samantha refer to the man as a “fixer-upper” always makes us laugh.

Season 2

Season 2 of Sex and the City was dotted with many superb episodes. The show’s sophomore season largely dealt with Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big’s relationship, so it should come as no surprise that the best episode of the season had a fair bit of Mr. Big in it.

In the season 2 episode, “La Douleur Exquise!,” Carrie is faced with the realization that Mr. Big has, once again, not factored her into his life when he reveals he may need to move to Paris. After insisting that he didn’t want her to follow him to Paris, to be with him, she loses her temper and flings McDonald’s all over his apartment. In the final moments of the episode, Carrie sets Mr. Big free. The scene is stunningly beautiful and haunts us years later.

Season 3

Season 3 of Sex and the City was filled with a lot of ups and downs. There are also several notable episodes. For season 3, we agree with the IMDb ratings. The most highly-rated episode of the season is “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

John Corbett and Chris Noth | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The episode revolves around Charlotte York and Trey MacDougal’s marriage. The subplots, including Miranda and her date both pretending to people they are not, and Carrie finally revealing her affair to Aidan Shaw, steal the spotlight. While Miranda’s storyline is much sillier than Carrie’s decidedly heavy reveal, all the stories are seamlessly woven together. It remains one of our favorite Sex and the City episodes.

Season 4

Season 4 of Sex and the City covered a lot of ground. Carrie rekindled her romance with Aidan before getting engaged and eventually breaking the engagement. Miranda reveals her pregnancy, and Trey and Charlotte’s marriage completely disintegrates. Samantha finds love in unexpected places, too.

While several season 4 episodes are worth multiple rewatches, “I Heart NY,” the season 4 finale might be the best. The episode, often called a “love letter to the city of New York,” centers around Mr. Big and Carrie hitting the town as a sendoff before the financier moves to Napa. While the episode aired not long after 9/11, it wasn’t written as a reaction to the terrorist attacks. The coincidental nature of it all makes it feel a bit more special.

Season 5

Season 5 of Sex and the City was abbreviated to accommodate Sarah Jessica Parker’s real-life pregnancy. While the season included far fewer episodes than those that came before it, there were still bright spots.

Out of the few episodes produced for season 5, we like “I Love a Charade” the best. The Sex and the City season finale episode takes Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda out of Manhattan. The foursome visited the Hamptons in a previous season but did so in season 5 with a lot more style. The ethereal wedding of Bobby Fine and Bitzy Von Muffling served as the perfect backdrop to watch Carrie try to find love with Jack Berger, Charlotte come to terms with her feelings for Harry Goldenblatt, and Miranda wrestle with what to do about her romantic interest in Steve Brady.

The final season

Season 6 of Sex and the City was the show’s last and was certainly an eventful one. Cut into two parts, fans first watched Carrie’s romance with Jack Berger bloom and then die. Miranda and Steve got back together, Samantha found out she had cancer and found the love of her life, and Charlotte found her imperfect perfect other half.

Steve Brady and Miranda Hobbes | Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

The best episode of the season is undoubtedly the two-part finale. In the series’ final moments, everyone found relationships that worked for them. Mr. Big chased Carrie to Paris while Miranda and Steve found a place for their family in Brooklyn. Harry and Charlotte realized their dream of starting a family, and Samantha found her perfect match in Smith Jared. While there have been complaints about the ending being “too perfect,” we can argue that it was absolutely satisfying.

Charlotte, Miranda, and Carrie’s stories continue in And Just Like That…, the Max reboot of Sex and the City. Season 2 of And Just Like That… begins on June 22.