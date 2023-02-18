What Was ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Donna Douglas’ Net Worth at Her Death?

Donna Douglas played Elly May Clampett on The Beverly Hillbillies, which aired on CBS from 1962 to 1971. Her co-stars were Buddy Ebsen (Jed Clampett), Irene Ryan (Granny), and Max Baer Jr. (Jethro Bodine). They played the Clampetts, who struck oil on their property in the Ozarks. The family took their newfound riches and moved to Beverly Hills, California, where their hillbilly lifestyle clashed with the city folks. Since the Emmy-nominated sitcom’s cancellation, all Beverly Hillbilllies cast members have died except one (Baer Jr.). So, what was Donna Douglas’ net worth at her death?

Donna Douglas beat 500 other actors for her role in ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’?

Publicity photo of Donna Douglas as Elly May Clampett from ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ | Bettmann via Getty Images

Donna Douglas was born and raised in Louisiana, where she won Miss Baton Rouge and Miss New Orleans in 1957.

The beauty queen moved to New York City to pursue a career in showbiz. She started as a model for toothpaste advertisements but soon became the “Letters Girl” on The Perry Como Show and the “Billboard Girl” on The Steve Allen Show.

Eventually, she landed roles in movies such as Career (1959) and Lover Come Back (1961). The actor also appeared in an episode of The Twilight Zone in 1960.

Douglas beat 500 other actors for the part of Elly May Clampett on The Beverly Hillbillies. She said she felt comfortable in the role because she had grown up poor in the South.

“I had milked cows before,” she recalled in a 2009 interview with the Associated Press. “I figured they were equipped the same, so I just went on over and did it.”

After The Beverly Hillbillies ended, Douglas starred opposite Elvis Presley in the movie Frankie and Johnny.

Although she was typecast as Elly May Clampett, she didn’t mind. “So many kinds of people relate to Elly May,” Douglas said. “So many people love her, and that means a lot to me.”

What was Donna Douglas’ net worth at the time of her death?

Donna Douglas had an estimated net worth of $500,000 when she died on Jan. 1, 2015, at 81, Celebrity Net Worth reports.

Douglas’ granddaughter confirmed the celebrity’s death to TMZ. She died surrounded by family in her home in Louisiana. Her cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

The star had been married twice and is survived by Danny Bourgeois, her son from her second marriage. She also had three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ star sued Mattel and CBS over a Barbie doll

PHOTOS: Remembering Donna Douglas — Elly May on "The Beverly Hillbillies" http://t.co/Xk0Z0Us0Ec pic.twitter.com/EG91crq98E — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 2, 2015

Mattel released a Barbie doll in late 2010 that used the Elly May Clampett name and likeness. The toy wore jeans with a rope belt. Its long, curly blond hair was styled in loose pigtails.

According to Reuters, Douglas filed a lawsuit seeking at least $75,000 from CBS Consumer Products Inc. and Mattel Inc., claiming they needed her approval to design the doll.

CBS and Mattel argued in court documents that they didn’t need her OK because the network held exclusive rights to the character.

The two parties settled the lawsuit in December 2011 for an undisclosed sum.