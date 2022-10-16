Talk show hosts get paid to ask the tough questions. They are known for their bluntness in interviews. But while some claim to tell it as it is, they often come off as rude and condescending. Some celebrities are usually good sports in some of these interviews, but others don’t let things slide. The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki perfectly responded to rumors about his sexuality in an interview.

Johnny Galecki shut down questions about his sexuality

Actor Johnny Galecki attends The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards

Galecki is one of the few celebrities in Hollywood who prefer to lead a private life. The star has instead let his work shine and speak for itself, and it isn’t every day you see him on the news if it’s not about work. During his time on The Big Bang Theory, rumors about his sexuality were rife, but Galecki wasn’t quick to confirm nor deny them.

His refusal to address the rumors only added more fuel to the fire and gave detractors something to talk about. Still, Galecki remained unbothered until an awkward interview on The View in 2010. Galecki had appeared on the program to discuss his career but was bombarded with questions about his sexuality. The question seemed to emerge from nowhere. In a clip shared by Ms Mojo, the star was visibly confused but tried downplaying it.

One of The View‘s hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, asked, “Now that we know you’re not gay, can you tell us if you have a girlfriend?” Galecki said that since the tabloids don’t have any bad stories to write about him, they feel compelled to make them up. He then remarked, “I’ve never really addressed those rumors because I always figured, why defend yourself against something that’s not offensive?”

Johnny Galecki’s high-profile relationships

Galecki appeared in several projects in the late ’80s before landing a guest spot on Roseanne while working on another ABC sitcom Billy. He portrayed Mark Healy’s younger brother, Kevin (later changed to David), on Roseanne, and his character began a relationship with Darlene Conner. His performance wowed producers, and after a few guest appearances, he was promoted to a permanent cast member in 1992.

During this time, Galecki began dating his on-screen love interest played by Sara Gilbert. However, despite hitting it off, Gilbert said something was off when they got intimate, realizing she was a lesbian. Gilbert said she confided in Galecki about her feelings and sexuality, and he was very supportive. The two broke up but have since remained close friends.

Galecki dated another on-screen love interest on The Big Bang Theory. He and Kaley Cuoco dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in December 2009. They continued being friends and remained professional throughout the entirety of the show. Galecki began dating Alaina Meyer in 2018. The pair welcomed their son in November 2019 but split up a year later.

Johnny Galecki’s ‘TBBT’ co-star, Jim Parsons, came out in 2012

By the time Galecki’s TBBT costar, Jim Parsons, came out to the world in 2012 through a New York Times interview, he had already done so with his immediate family and costars. However, things weren’t as easy for the actor, who claimed coming out to his mother wasn’t fun.

“I had really straddled the fence with that,” he said, noting that he had managed to avoid having the conversation for so long. “I’m not throwing anybody in my family under the bus, but it was not fun, I’ll be honest,” Parsons clarified.

The actor said that when he came out to his mother, she was dealing with losing his father. It also didn’t help that she was from “the south” where “she was very steeped in negative perceptions” about the LGBTQ community.

