'The Big D' exclusive clip shows how a simple interaction turns ugly when Thakur Wint confronts his ex-wife Dede Lewis when she tries to get to know another man.

Feelings are hurt and communication lines are crossed when Dede Lewis tries to get to know Devon Wright on the reality tv show The Big D.

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, ex-husband Thakur Wint interrupts the conversation. He’s not completely ready to walk away from his marriage to Lewis. She’s not amused and he’s hurt. Can these exes come to a resolution on this season of The Big D?

Dede is interrupted by Thakur on ‘The Big D’

Wright is literally in mid-sentence when Wint sits down next to Lewis and asks to talk to her. She notes that every time she sits somewhere, Wint is suddenly by her side.

Thakur Wint, Dede Lewis | Paul A. Hebert/USA Network

“I haven’t had the ability to make connections with other people because I’ve been so hung up on the drama between Thakur and I,” Lewis says. During a private conversation, Lewis asks Wint if he’s upset with her. He tells her that he is because she “Went over and flirted with him right in front of me and asked him to come outside with you,” he tells her.

Lewis gives Wint the “Are you kidding me” look. “So that I can talk to him and get to know him,” she tells her ex.

Thakur thinks it’s Dede’s ‘job’ to upset him

But Wint thinks she’s throwing the possibility of a new relationship in his face. “I think it’s offensive to go and flirt with someone like that and ask them to come outside with you individually while I’m sitting there,” he tells Lewis.

Although Lewis says she’s sorry he feels this way, she tells him, “I need to do me too. I can’t constantly be concerned with you. And you being upset with me and how you’re going to feel.”

Wint doesn’t think he’s obstructing her from meeting people. So Lewis asks, “You really just think I’m trying to hurt you?”

“I think very often that is your job,” he replies straight-faced. Wint walks away, leaving the conversation unresolved.

‘The Big D’ exchange ends with an explosive moment

“When we were married when I felt like this, I’d take it on,” Lewis says in a confessional. “It would weigh very heavy on me. I’d feel guilty. I’d take the blame for everything.” Adding, “I’d put it all on me. Now I don’t do that.”

Cameras capture Lewis walking away with Wint behind her, telling her he didn’t get a single apology. He “100%,” thinks she owes him an apology because “What you did was not correct,” he tells her, asking why everything is a problem.

She explodes, “Why are you so pissed? You know you need help!” But once he tells her to “calm down” she storms away, reiterating that he needs help.

The Big D airs Wednesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on USA